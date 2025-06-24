Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding: Who’s on the guest list, including a Trump

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are preparing for a lavish wedding in the romantic heart of Venice, Italy. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are set to marry in Venice on June 24, after a two-year engagement.(AFP)

Two years after Bezos proposed with a 30-carat ring during a dreamy European vacation, the couple is finally slated to say “I do,” starting 24 June.

Lauren Sanchez, who once anchored the news and now regularly headlines society pages, admitted that wedding planning has been more relatable than some might think.

“I have to say, I do have a Pinterest,” Sanchez joked in a November 2024 interview on Today. “I'm just like every other bride.”

“I think it's gonna be like a Princess Di thing,” her brother, Paul Sanchez, told TMZ earlier this year. “It's gonna be an amazing event. It's gonna be star-studded and fun.”

Notably, after months of speculation about a possible $600 million Aspen wedding, Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro cleared the air, confirming that the ceremony will take place in his city.

“The many speculations and fake news circulating about Jeff Bezos' wedding are completely unfounded,” Brugnaro told People Magazine in a statement, confirming that only 200 guests will attend.

“We are mutually working and supporting the organizers, to ensure that the event will be absolutely respectful of the fragility and uniqueness of the city.”

Who’s on Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s guest list?

While the full guest list remains private, here are some of the names confirmed or expected to attend:

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner – Confirmed by People Magazine

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner – Also confirmed by People Magazine

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian – Close friends of Sánchez, expected to attend

Katy Perry and Gayle King – Sánchez's fellow Blue Origin space travellers

Oprah Winfrey

Salma Hayek Pinault

Barbra Streisand

Miranda Kerr

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson

Bill Gates – Attended their engagement celebration on Bezos' yacht

Diane von Furstenberg – Hosted a party for them in Beverly Hills

The loved-up pair will reportedly spend their off days in the opulent Aman hotel on the Grand Canal, where George and Amal Clooney married.

Their guest will be distributed among some of the best hotels in Venice, such as Gritti Palace, St. Regis, Belmond Cipriani and Hotel Danieli.

Bezos and Sánchez are asking guests to donate to charity. In return, attendees will be treated to goody bags filled with locally crafted Venetian glassware from Laguna B and traditional sweets from Rosa Salva.