Did Jeff Bezos just move $48mn Venice wedding location due to protest and Trump's strikes on Iran?

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez were compelled to shift one of the locations for their $48 million wedding in Venice due to “rising global tensions”. The marriage of Bezos and Sanchez has already generated a great deal of controversy, with residents planning protests against the pair for “taking over the city” for the three-day celebration.

Bezos has already engaged a group of former US soldiers to handle safety and security for the event, which is scheduled to happen place in the famous lagoon city over three days starting on June 26.

All about changes in Bezos' wedding plans

According to local media, the massive celebration that was originally scheduled for Saturday night at the Scuola Grande della Misericordia has been arranged in a different location in the city's Arsenale neighborhood.

Il Gazzettino stated that the days before the huge wedding ceremony would be “tension filled,” and that the new location was chosen since it was “easier to control” given the likelihood of widespread demonstrations.

Il Gazzettino additionally stated that decision was taken due to “the winds of war and rising global tensions between the US and Iran”, considering that a sizable American airfield is located at Aviano, which is only 50 miles away.

Local officials, police, and security personnel are scheduled to meet on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming Bezos' wedding.

Greenpeace activists protest against Jeff Bezos' wedding

Meanwhile, Greenpeace activists protested the wedding on Monday by raising a large banner in Venice's famous St. Mark's Square.

It included a picture of Bezos' face along with the words, “You can pay more tax if you can rent Venice for your wedding.”

Lanza and Baucina, London-based wedding planner, have taken the responsibility of arranging the event.

The firm also organised George and Amal Clooney's 2014 wedding.

Bezos, who founded Amazon and the space technology company Blue Origin, is the third richest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of $221 billion.