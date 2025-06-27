Bill Gates spotted with girlfriend Paula Hurd at Jeff Bezos' wedding bash

Love was certainly in the air in Venice this week. (Representational image) Bill Gates and Paula Hurd were spotted together at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's pre-wedding party in Venice, mingling with A-list celebrities.(ANI)

Bill Gates and his girlfriend, Paula Hurd, were seen hand in hand as they arrived at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s welcome party ahead of their wedding.

On Thursday, the Microsoft co-founder and his partner were photographed arriving at the exclusive pre-wedding gathering, which was held in a historic cloister next to the iconic Madonna dell'Orto church.

Gates kept it classic with a black suit and crisp white button-up shirt. Hurd, always poised, matched the formal tone in a sleek black off-the-shoulder dress, accented by a shimmering necklace and subtle stud earrings. The couple looked relaxed and in sync as they mingled among guests.

Notably, Gates and Hurd were also on the guest list for the couple’s engagement party last August, which took place on Bezos’ luxurious yacht along Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble, as well as Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and Gayle King, were all present at the Vine for the Amazon founder's big day.

Gates and Hurd's relationship timeline

Gates and Hurd’s relationship was first made public in February 2023, almost two years after Gates and Melinda French Gates finalised their divorce in 2021 after 27 years of marriage.

“It’s widely known that Bill Gates and Paula Hurd are dating, but she hasn’t met his kids yet,” a source told People Magazine.

In April 2024, the couple made their red carpet debut at the 10th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, in February 2025, Gates told Today show's told Savannah Guthrie, “I’m lucky to have a serious girlfriend named Paula.”

“We’re having fun. Going to the Olympics and lots of great things,” he added with a smile.

“Early readers of the manuscript included Paula Hurd, Marc St. John, and Sheila Gulati. The close read from dear and trusted friends provided much-needed thoughtful and insightful feedback at critical stages in the writing,” Gates wrote in the the acknowledgments of his memoir, Source Code: My Beginnings.