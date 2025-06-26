ChatGPT hack that I use everyday: Bill Gates' daughter reveals tip to go viral

Bill Gates' daughter, Phoebe Gates and the founder of fashion tech startup, Phia, leverages ChatGPT to build ideas for marketing, content creation, and making viral videos. Phia co-founder Sophia Kianni said, “You should not be starting anything from scratch. The internet exists for a reason.” In a podcast with Kianni, Gates explained how they take advantage of ChatGPT to create viral videos for social media and marketing. Know about the ChatGPT hack to create viral videos for social media.(Phoebe Gates (@phoebegates))

The podcast talks about the detailed process of how they collect viral and technically crafted videos from the internet and “reverse engineer” them using ChatGPT to create their own content for their business. This new hack is not only smart, but could inspire several businesses and startups to ace marketing and social media content creation like a pro.

ChatGPT hack to create viral video content

In a podcast named The Burnouts, hosted by Sophia Kianni and Bill Gates delve deeper into how they master social media marketing using ChatGPT. The founders detailed how they create smart marketing strategies and promote their brand “Phia” with AI tools and collect viral video content from social media. Gates highlighted a term called “reverse engineering technique”, in which they leverage ChatGPT to understand some viral videos and replicate them for their own brand.

Gates highlighted that they create a list of videos from social media platforms that are viral and of absolute high quality. “Then we'll make an Excel sheet: These are really good videos, here's why this video was good, and then we'll reverse engineer how to make that video. A lot of times, even for our simple founder videos, we're reverse engineering other content that we've seen do really, really well.”

Kianna further explained that they transcribe these viral videos using ChatGPT, and then ask the Chatbot to find angles on what made them work so well on social media platforms. Now, based on the response, they provide them a detailed description of Phia and convert it into scripts for their own videos. The discussion further highlights that there are some “patterns” on why some videos tend to go viral, and understanding them is crucial for businesses to attract new consumers. Gates also added, "I use AI almost every single day, and it supercharges me.” This new way of using ChatGPT could inspire many and also encourage businesses to widely leverage AI tools.

