Who is Paula Hurd, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' ‘serious girlfriend’?

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates confirmed in a recent interview that has a “serious girlfriend”, whose name is Paula Hurd, four years after divorcing from Melinda French Gates. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Paula Hurd with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant Ambani at the latter's pre-wedding bash, in Jamnagar, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (PTI)

Bill Gates, 69, said he is “lucky to have a serious girlfriend”, adding that they are “having fun”.

"I'm lucky to have a serious girlfriend named Paula. So we're having fun, going to the Olympics and lots of great things," Bill Gates said during an appearance on the TODAY show on Tuesday.

Bill Gates, who got divorced from Melinda French Gates in August 2021, appeared on red carpet first with his girlfriend Paula Hurd at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in April 2024.

Who is Paula Hurd?

Paula Hurd, 62, graduated in 1984 from the University of Texas in Austin with a bachelor's degree in business administration.

After college, Paula Hurd embarked on a decades-long career in sales and alliance management at software company National Cash Register (NCR), according to people.com. National Cash Register is a top enterprise provider of software, hardware and services for banks and retailers.

Paula Hurd's LinkedIn bio says she currently works as a developer and organiser "memorable" event experiences for personal, corporate and charitable occasions.

Paula Hurd was married to former CEO of Oracle and Hewlett-Packard, Mark Hurd, for nearly 30 years. Mark Hurd died in October 2019. Paula an Mark Hurd are parents to two daughters together, Kathryn and Kelly.

Paula Hurd is also known for her philanthropic work, particularly for her contribution in education and healthcare.

Paula Hurd and her late husband contributed to various causes and led numerous fundraising campaigns over the years, the report mentioned, adding that they were major supporters of Baylor University, Mark Hurd's alma mater.

Their major contributions include the creation of the Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center and the Hurd Tennis Center. Paula Hurd recently made a donation of $7 million to the Baylor Basketball Pavilion, helping the school's Give Light Campaign reach its $1 billion mark. The school opened a welcome center named for the couple in September 2023.

Though Paula Hurd and and Bill Gates had been seen together at events since September 2022, their relationship became public in February 2023.

In mid-2023, Paula Hurd was seen wearing a ring, sparking speculation about the engagement with Bill Gates, however, a spokesperson for the latter confirmed that the ring belonged to her for decades.

Paula Hurd and Bill Gates have attended several events, including the pre-wedding bash of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani at in Gujarat's Jamnagar and Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's engagement party in August 2023.

Months after their official public appearance at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in April 2024, Paula Hurd accompanied Bill Gates, his daughter Jennifer Gates, and son-in-law Nayel Nassar to the Paris Olympics in July 2024.