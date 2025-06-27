Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are already married? Report reveals date of nuptials amid Venice bash

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are in Venice for their wedding celebration. Now, a report has revealed that the couple has already tied the knot. The Daily Mail reported that Bezos and Sanchez got married a month ago. “'The marriage is fully legal and took place in America under American law,” a source told the media outlet. The ceremony in Italy will not considered a wedding under Italian law since the duo did not apply for a marriage licence. Jeff Bezos, left, and Lauren Sanchez leave a hotel for their pre-wedding reception, in Venice(AP)

The Amazon chief and Lauren Sanchez’s celebrations have been turning heads in Venice. The duo looked adorable as they cruised through the canals of the city. They shared kisses and waved at onlookers like royalty. Did you just say, “awww”?

All eyes on the glamorous duo

As per a TMZ report, Bezos and Sanchez were spotted enjoying a water taxi ride on Thursday. In the pictures circulating online, Lauren can be seen wearing an off-the-shoulder dress. On the other hand, Jeff looked sharp in a suit.

Big names like Orlando Bloom and Tom Brady were seen arriving in style. They were hopping on water taxis to join the high-profile wedding weekend. The report also mentions that once the wedding is done, the party will continue on a private island near Venice. The exact location is being kept a secret for now.

Guest list at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding bash

According to several reports, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey, Salma Hayek Pinault, Barbra Streisand, Miranda Kerr, Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson, Bill Gates and Diane von Furstenberg are expected to attend one of the biggest weddings of 2025.

The couple will spend their free time at the luxury Aman Hotel on the Grand Canal. George and Amal Clooney also got married there.

All the guests will stay in top hotels in Venice. These include Gritti Palace, St. Regis, Belmond Cipriani,and Hotel Danieli.

Bezos and Sánchez have asked guests to give to charity. In return, guests will get gift bags. These will have handmade Venetian glass from Laguna B and sweets from Rosa Salva.

