Watch. Life-size Jeff Bezos dummy thrown into Venice canal by protestors ahead of wedding to Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Venetian wedding is all the buzz on social media. While the couple is all set to hold an extravagant three-day celebration in the Italian city, many locals have been raising their voices against the billionaire’s presence in Venice. After several days of protests, locals dumped a dummy of the Amazon founder into a canal on Wednesday, People reported. A mannequin resembling Jeff Bezos floats in a canal in Venice, Italy, on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, ahead of festivities in the lagoon city reportedly linked to a wedding celebration for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. (AP)

Jeff Bezos’ dummy dumped into Venice canal. Watch

In the now-viral video of the incident, a life-size mannequin wearing a blue Amazon worker’s jumpsuit was seen latched onto a large Amazon box while holding cash. It is seen floating past gondolas and tourists in Venice. The protest stunt was orchestrated by activist group Borne Media using a remotely controlled motorized raft, per the outlet.

The move is the latest in a series of protests by Venice locals against the billionaire and his wedding party. According to the outlet almost a dozen Venetian organizations, such as housing advocates, university groups and anti-cruise ship campaigners, are protesting against Bezos.

The ‘No Space for Bezos’ protests in recent weeks have highlighted how the locals feel about the extravagant celebrations. However, Mayor Luigi Brugnaro has dismissed all the protests, claiming the city is “proud” to host Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

Meanwhile, city officials told NBC News earlier this month that the wedding will blend “into the daily rhythm” of Venice while protecting the quality of life of its residents.

Who’s attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding?

The three-day ceremony will kick start on Thursday. Kim Kardashian, Ivanka Trump, Orlando Bloom, Diane von Furstenberg and Tom Brady are among the high profile guests set to attend the event.

Ahead of the wedding, Venice has been turned into a "fortress-like operation,” as per People. The measures include 20 security personnel around Chiesa della Madonna dell’Orto, one of the key venues for the celebrations.

A wedding party set to take place on June 28 at the Scuola Grande della Misericordia, a medieval former religious school, has been moved to a new venue due to security concerns.

