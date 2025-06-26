Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom call it quits after nearly a decade together: Report

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have now broken up. The couple, who got engaged in 2019, have parted ways, People reported. The power couple first met at a Golden Globes after-party in 2016. They made their relationship Instagram official after attending the Cannes Film Festival later that year. File photo of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first broke up in 2017

Their relationship hit a rough patch in 2017, when the couple announced that they had broken up but maintained their friendship.

“We're all grown up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don't think anybody cares about what I'm up to. Nor should they. It's between us. It's better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don't have to be about hate,” Orlando Bloom told People at the time.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom rekindled their romance in 2018

In February 2018, reports mentioned that the Fireworks hitmaker and Bloom got back together, without “necessarily putting a label on it.”

“They are not girlfriend and boyfriend. They do seem very happy together though. Orlando always had the nicest things to say about Katy. He loves spending time with her,” a source told People that year.

A look at Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship

Bloom proposed to the singer on Valentine's Day in 2019, Perry confirmed the news during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. In March 2020, the couple announced they were expecting a baby and were set to tie the knot in Japan in 2020. But the wedding was postponed due to COVID-19.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their daughter in 2020

In August 2020, Perry and Bloom welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, who is now 4 years old. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is also father to son Flynn, 14, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

