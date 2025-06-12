Is Orlando Bloom at his "breaking point" with fiancé Katy Perry? Report suggests growing distance

Katy Perry's core aesthetic may be psychedelia, but consistent, bourgeoning chaos isn't really a ride one is meant to survive endlessly. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom(Photo: X)

If surfacing reports are to be believed, there seems to be some seething trouble in the singer's relationship with her actor fiancé Orlando Bloom. The two went public with their romance back in 2016, with a perfectly-timed engagement following 3 years later on Valentine's Day, 2019. The very next year in August, is when Katy gave birth to their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, 4 years old as of now. However, between the ecstatic 2019 engagement and now, there apparently has been close to nil planning with regards to an actual wedding. As per a US Weekly source-based report, "(they) never set a date for the wedding or got around to planning anything".

Add to this the fact that Katy recently kickstarted her Lifetimes tour taking daughter Daisy along with her, and we have on our hands a case where distance may not be making the heart fonder. An exclusive source told Entertainment Tonight, "Things between Katy and Orlando haven't been great for a few months. Orlando is coming to a breaking point with the tension in their relationship".

Additional factors have also had their fair role in weighing in on the pressure: "Katy has been upset over the backlash she faced from her trip to space and her album sales...Orlando has been trying to be supportive because he knows how hard things can be when balancing everything, especially when kids are involved. But Katy's demeanor has become increasingly frustrating for him", added the source.

And it gets worse. For her recent Sydney concert, Katy belted out her breakup anthem, I'm Still Breathing, for the first time, quipping (or not!) at the end of it, how "it's very Scorpio of (her)...".

