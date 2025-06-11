Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
Katy Perry sparks Orlando Bloom split rumours with cryptic remark: ‘This song is about break-up…’

ByHT News Desk
Jun 11, 2025 06:24 PM IST

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship faces scrutiny amid rumours of tension. 

It seems like there is trouble in paradise for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. While rumours of tension between the singer and her fiancé continue to make headlines, Perry fueled the speculations with cryptic remarks during a Lifetimes World Tour concert in Australia. On the third night of her sold-out Sydney tour, the pop star hinted towards a break-up. 

File photo of Katy Perry(AP)
Katy Perry sparks Orlando Bloom split rumours with cryptic comment

While singing her break-up anthem I’m Still Breathing, Perry casually opened a pack of Tim Tams and started munching on one, according to News.com.au. “This song is about a break-up, and this Tim Tam saved me,” the singer told the crowd. “Thank you,” she added, then handed out some of the biscuits to fans standing near the stage.

How speculation about tension in Katy Perry’s relationship began

On Monday, People reported that things have been tense between Perry and Bloom. A source told the magazine, “Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album,” 143, which dropped in September. 

“It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension,” a source told the outlet, while another added, “She was also disappointed in some of the tour reviews. It's put stress on their relationship.”

Perry and Bloom got engaged in February 2019. They welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in August 2020. Coming back to the singer’s Lifetimes World Tour concert, here are the upcoming dates and venues for the Australia leg of the tour:

Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena – Thu, Jun 12 

Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena – Fri, Jun 13 

Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena – Sat, Jun 14 

Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Tue, Jun 17 

Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Wed, Jun 18

Perth, RAC Arena – Sun, Jun 22 

Perth, RAC Arena – Mon, Jun 23 

Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre – Thu, Jun 26 

Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre – Fri, Jun 27

Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre – Sun, Jun 29

FAQs:

1. What did Katy Perry say during her Sydney concert that hinted at a breakup?

Perry opened a pack of Tim Tams and told the crowd, “This song is about a break-up, and this Tim Tam saved me.” 

2. Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom still together?

They haven’t officially confirmed a split, but recent reports suggest there’s been some tension in their relationship.

3. How long have Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom been together?

Perry and Bloom got engaged in 2019 and have a daughter, Daisy Dove, born in August 2020.

Follow Us On