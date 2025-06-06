Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

25-year-old man held for blackmailing woman, threatening acid attack after online break-up

ByMegha Sood
Jun 06, 2025 09:26 AM IST

According to Kashimira police in Mira-Bhayandar, the victim, a student from Jharkhand, had met the accused—identified as Imamul Haq Hasanul Hoda—on Facebook and Instagram six months ago. Hoda allegedly used fake credentials to befriend her, and during the course of their virtual relationship, obtained personal photos from her

MUMBAI: The Mira Bhayander–Vasai Virar (MBVV) Crime Branch has arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly blackmailing and threatening a woman who tried to end their online relationship. The accused not only uploaded her obscene photos on social media but also threatened to throw acid on her face if she did not stay in touch with him.

The depression woman sit on the floor with sexual harassment concept (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The depression woman sit on the floor with sexual harassment concept (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to Kashimira police in Mira-Bhayandar, the victim, a student from Jharkhand, had met the accused—identified as Imamul Haq Hasanul Hoda—on Facebook and Instagram six months ago. Hoda allegedly used fake credentials to befriend her, and during the course of their virtual relationship, obtained personal photos from her.

In March, when the woman tried to cut off contact, Hoda allegedly began blackmailing her. After she blocked him, he posted the photos online and issued chilling threats, including acid attacks and murder.

A case was initially registered at Doranda police station in Ranchi under IPC sections 354(D) (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation), as well as sections 66(C), 66(D), and 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Crime branch officials said Hoda had gone into hiding after the FIR was filed, but continued harassing the woman through fake social media accounts. Technical surveillance initially traced him to Dharavi, but he later relocated to Mira Road.

Acting on instructions from senior officers, a joint team from the Kashimira police station, Crime Branch Unit 1, and Doranda police zeroed in on the accused in Kashimira and arrested him on Thursday.

The accused is being handed over to the Doranda police for further investigation.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / 25-year-old man held for blackmailing woman, threatening acid attack after online break-up
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On