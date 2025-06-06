25-year-old man held for blackmailing woman, threatening acid attack after online break-up

MUMBAI: The Mira Bhayander–Vasai Virar (MBVV) Crime Branch has arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly blackmailing and threatening a woman who tried to end their online relationship. The accused not only uploaded her obscene photos on social media but also threatened to throw acid on her face if she did not stay in touch with him. The depression woman sit on the floor with sexual harassment concept (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to Kashimira police in Mira-Bhayandar, the victim, a student from Jharkhand, had met the accused—identified as Imamul Haq Hasanul Hoda—on Facebook and Instagram six months ago. Hoda allegedly used fake credentials to befriend her, and during the course of their virtual relationship, obtained personal photos from her.

In March, when the woman tried to cut off contact, Hoda allegedly began blackmailing her. After she blocked him, he posted the photos online and issued chilling threats, including acid attacks and murder.

A case was initially registered at Doranda police station in Ranchi under IPC sections 354(D) (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation), as well as sections 66(C), 66(D), and 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Crime branch officials said Hoda had gone into hiding after the FIR was filed, but continued harassing the woman through fake social media accounts. Technical surveillance initially traced him to Dharavi, but he later relocated to Mira Road.

Acting on instructions from senior officers, a joint team from the Kashimira police station, Crime Branch Unit 1, and Doranda police zeroed in on the accused in Kashimira and arrested him on Thursday.

The accused is being handed over to the Doranda police for further investigation.