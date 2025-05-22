Katy Perry confronts fan mid-concert over DM-ing her fiancé Orlando Bloom: ‘I said I’m his. Stay the f--- away’

Katy Perry's Lifetimes Tour has been raising more eyebrows than lighters — and not necessarily for the right reasons. From chaotic stage visuals to head-scratching fashion choices that feel pulled straight from a forgotten Y2K time capsule, fans and critics alike have been questioning what exactly is happening on Perry’s latest run of shows. But things took an even stranger turn during her May 17 performance at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where the singer jokingly called out a fan for allegedly messaging her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom. Katy Perry confronts fan mid-concert

While introducing her track I’m His, He’s Mine, Perry paused mid-set to address a concertgoer with a smirk and a cheeky comment:“Cute grin. I know why you’re here,” she said from the stage. The crowd, already stirred, erupted when another fan shouted, “Get his ass!” Perry didn’t hold back. “Listen, if you keep DM’ing my man... Oh, Kyle? Yeah, I know. You’ve been doing it for months — ever since the (Play) residency started,” she added.

The moment, which was caught on video and quickly made its way to social media, had the energy of a messy reality show cameo. As the fan appeared to hand something to Perry, the singer swatted away the gesture and delivered the night’s most viral line: “I don’t want it. I’m his. I said I’m his. Stay the f--- away.”

Perry, 39, and Bloom, 47, have been engaged since 2019 and share a daughter, Daisy Dove, born in 2020. While the couple has often gushed about each other in interviews, this very public confrontation suggests the singer isn’t above drawing boundaries — even on stage.

Netizens react

The comments on social media have a lot to say, as always. “Girl, we be trying to like you, then you do this 🤦🏾‍♀️,” said one. Another comment claimed, “Do they even sing at the concerts still.” One more comment was, “Haha diva alert 🚨 love it lol.” Others picked up on the sarcasm involved, saying, “Katy Perry has a sense of humour 🤣” and “Lover her! She is so funny! And the way this was actually true while she was just introducing her song, I'm His, He's Mine song is so iconic and funny 😹.”

About the tour

The Lifetimes Tour, intended to be a celebration of Perry’s legacy as a pop heavyweight, has so far missed the mark for many fans. Critics have described the visuals as chaotic and confusing, while some attendees feel that the performance seems disjointed. Still, Perry seems undeterred, pressing on with the tour’s next stop at the Moody Centre in Austin on May 20.

Whether or not this fan confrontation was a rehearsed bit, a real moment of jealousy, or simply Katy embracing a messier version of herself, one thing’s clear: she’s not afraid to make things personal. And maybe that’s just going to be the most exciting part of the show.