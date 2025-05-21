Jimmy Kimmel is a grandfather! Get to know the late-night host’s family – His wife, sons, and daughters

Jimmy Kimmel, on Monday, welcomed a new addition to his family- a grandchild! This makes Kimmel the first sitting late-night host since Johnny Carson to become a grandparent. The newest member of the Kimmel brood, named Patti, came from his eldest child Katie Kimmel and her husband Will Logsdon. Jimmy Kimmel's eldest daughter, Katie, just welcomed a baby. (Invision)

Kimmel shared the wonderful news with his audience during his monologue on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live taping in which he explained the reason for cancelling Monday’s show at the last minute. The clip was shared on Kimmel’s official Instagram handle with the caption “Jimmy is a GRANDPA!!!”

The late-night host had his daughter Katie with his first wife Gina Maddy whom he was married to from 1988 to 2003. Not much is known about his first wife though since it was before Kimmel rose to fame in late night television.

Kimmel's daughter Katie Kimmel (33)

Katie Kimmel was born on August 28, 1991 in Tampa, Florida when the talk-show host was just 24 years old. Raising a daughter at that time in Kimmel’s life was no easy task since he would constantly be switching jobs to make ends meet.

Building her own career path, Kimmel’s eldest daughter received a BFA from The School of Art Institute of Chicago in 2015 and has since moved to California to create and sell her own home goods, apparel and artwork. Kimmel has previously expressed his approval of his daughter’s husband Will Logdson whom she married just after her 30th birthday by saying, “I'll tell you, the guy is great. His name is Will and he's a great guy. And if he wasn't, he'd be dead right now … That's how we operate in my family.”

Kimmel's son Kevin Kimmel (31)

Kimmel welcomed a second child with his previous wife on September 19, 1993 when his son Kevin was born. Though Kevin too was born during a difficult time in Kimmel’s life, he seems to have inherited his father’s knack for comedy. Once, he posted a picture of himself holding up a tabloid with the headline “Hollywood’s Richest Kids” along with the caption “I'm so f****** embarrassed rn, I didn't even make the top 10."

He now works as a sound and production assistant in television and married his partner Nicole in September 2022. Kimmel frequently shares pictures of the two bonding over baseball, fishing and NBA games.

Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney (47)

Kimmel first met his second wife Molly McNearney in 2006 when she started working on his show. Though she recalls initially disliking Kimmel, the hatred soon turned to love when the two married each other in 2013. McNearney is currently an executive producer on Jimmy Kimmel Live, produced the 2023 Oscars and 2020 Emmys along with working as an executive producer and writer for the 2024 Oscars ceremony which Kimmel hosted. Besides this, she also makes frequent guest appearances on Kimmel’s show, mostly to poke fun at her husband. The couple shares two kids as of date.

Jane Kimmel (10)

Kimmel welcomed his first child from his second marriage on July 10, 2014 in Los Angeles. He talked about his daughter’s birth during a monologue on his show in which he said, “We had a little girl, we named her after my grandmother — her name is Grandma Kimmel. She weighed 6 lbs., 1 oz. at birth. Twenty inches long, just above the legal limit — sometimes, they make you throw them back. I've been taking somewhere in the neighborhood of 10,000 pictures of her a day. She thinks I'm with TMZ now."

Kimmel has previously revealed that his 10-year-old daughter shares her father’s passion for politics and comedy by calling her “just as invested” in the outcome of the 2020 Presidential elections as he was. He routinely shares adorable anecdotes of his daughter that reveal she carries a funny bone as well.

Billy Kimmel (8)

William John “Billy” Kimmel was born in Los Angeles on April 21, 2017 and was named after Kimmel’s longtime television partner Guillermo. Billy’s congenital heart condition which was detected right after birth has led Kimmel to talk more openly about the importance of the Affordable Care Act and making healthcare more accessible to those from low-income backgrounds. His 8-year old son has undergone three open-heart surgeries till date with the first one taking place just three days after his birth. Kimmel spoke about his son’s health struggles in a monologue where he jokingly said, “Poor kid. Not only did he get a bad heart, he got my face.”

By Stuti Gupta