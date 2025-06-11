Kim Kardashian speaks up against ‘inhumane’ ICE raids in Los Angeles: There has to be a better way

Kim Kardashian has recently spoken out against the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, labelling them as "inhumane." The raids, which have primarily targeted immigrant communities in Los Angeles, have sparked widespread protests and criticism. In response, US President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard and US Marines to the city, a move that has been widely denounced. (Also read: ‘Carry passports’: Retired LA professor warns Hispanic stepchildren after ICE raids) Kim Kardashian has recently spoken out against the ICE raids in Los Angeles, labelling them as "inhumane."(Getty Images via AFP)

Kim posted her disapproval on Instagram

Kim took to her Instagram stories and expressed her disapproval, stating, "When we’re told that ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals — great. But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up. We have to do what’s right."

"Growing up in LA, I've seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city. They are our neighbours, friends, classmates, co-workers, and family. No matter where you fall politically, it's clear that our communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants. We can't turn a blind eye when fear and injustice keep people from living their lives freely and safely. There HAS to be a BETTER way,” she added

A screengram of Kim Kardashian's Instagram stories.(Instagram/Kimkardashian)

Kim also shared Doechii's speech at the 2025 BET Awards, in which the singer said, “There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order. Trump is using military forces to stop a protest. We all deserve to live in hope and not in fear.”

Other celebrities who have condemned ICE raids

Mark Ruffalo labelled the system as an "oligarchy," accusing the government of exploiting divisions among the working class. Pedro Pascal shared messages supporting diversity and resistance, while Eva Longoria criticised the military presence as "un-American." Other celebrities, including Billie Joe Armstrong, Finneas O'Connell, and Kehlani, expressed their opposition to ICE's actions on social media as well.