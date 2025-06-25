Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez forced to change Venice wedding plans, here's why

Jeff Bezos, who is set to marry his fiancée Lauren Sanchez in Venice, has been forced to change his wedding plans. Their main reception was due to take place at the Scuola Grande della Misericordia, a majestic 16th-century building. However, the Amazon founder changed the venue amid growing protests against his lavish wedding in the Italian city. The change in plans came as guests started arriving in the country on Tuesday to take part in the three-day celebration, The Guardian reported. File photo of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez(AFP)

What's the new venue?

Campaigners in Venice, including those belonging to the 'No Space for Bezos' group, have alleged that the couple altered the plans after multiple activists in the city threatened to fill the canals with inflatable crocodiles. This would have blocked their guests from entering.

The event will now be hosted at the Arsenale, a popular complex of shipyards that remains surrounded by fortified walls. According to the outlet, it would be hard for the protesters to penetrate this venue.

Local media claim that the venue switch was done by the couple due to security concerns after the United States joined the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. Notably, US President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, reached Venice on Tuesday.

In the city, the security has been beefed up in recent weeks, especially in the Jewish neighbourhood.

The guests at the high-profile wedding will continue to arrive in the city until Wednesday. Among them could be Elon Musk, Kim Kardashian, and Leonardo DiCaprio. It has been estimated that a total of 95 private planes may land at the city’s airport.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez's wedding schedule

No precise dates or details regarding the celebrations have been confirmed yet. The events are expected to kickstart on Thursday, while Bezos and Sanchez will exchange vows on Friday at the San Giorgio Maggiore basilica on the Venetian island of the same name.

This will be followed by an extravagant party on Saturday. Meanwhile, the activists have said that they now look forward to organizing a “no Bezos, no war” march, instead of making efforts to stop the wedding.

FAQs:

1. Who will attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice?

The guest list is believed to have nearly 200 people, which might include celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Katy Perry, as well as members of the Donald Trump family.

2. Will Donald Trump remain present?

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding this.

3. When will Jezz Bezos marry Lauren Sanchez?

The celebrations will reportedly take place from Thursday to Saturday.