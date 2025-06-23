Lauren Sanchez: How Jeff Bezos' fiancée went from TV anchor to space traveler

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are all set to get married in Venice in the next few days. The 61-year-old Amazon founder, one of the richest men on the planet, is travelling to the Italian city in his $500 million superyacht. The wedding is expected to span multiple days. File photo of Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos(AFP)

Who is Lauren Sanchez? All about Jeff Bezos' fiancée

Born on December 19, 1969, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, she comes from a second-generation Mexican-American family. Being a multifaceted figure, Sanchez, 55, has made a name for herself in both the media and aviation industries. She was earlier working as a news anchor and journalist, bagging an Emmy award for her work on TV. Apart from this, she is a licensed pilot.

As a broadcast journalist, Lauren Sanchez served as an entertainment reporter and news anchor. In Fox Sports Net, she was the anchor for Going Deep and later became the entertainment reporter for Best Damn Sports Show Period. In 1999, she joined KCOP-TV to anchor UPN News 13.

After this, she again came into the spotlight as the co-host of Good Day LA, a morning show she was associated with between 2011 and 2017. Sanchez has also made key appearances in several films, such as The Longest Yard, Ted 2 and Flight Club.

In 2016, Lauren Sanchez came up with her own company, Black Ops Aviation, making it the first female-owned aerial film and production banner. She also holds a helicopter pilot's license, having consulted on a few films like Christopher Nolan's 2017 release, Dunkirk.

Lauren Sanchez's personal life

Sanchez was earlier married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell. The two of them share children, Ella and Evan. She is mother of 23-year-old son, Nikko, from her former relationship with NFL star Tony Gonzalez.

Bezos and Sanchez's friendship grew stronger in 2018 when she remained involved with aerial filming for Bezos’ firm Blue Origin. In early 2019, Jeff Bezos announced his divorce from MacKenzie Scott and soon after made his relationship with Sanchez public.

She serves as the vice chair for Bezos Earth Fund, which is aimed at combating climate change. Earlier this year, Sanchez was part of a brief trip into the stratosphere and was joined by celebrities like Katy Perry.

FAQs:

1. When Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got engaged?

Their engagement took place in May 2023.

2. How did Jeff Bezos meet Lauren Sanchez?

The two of them met through mutual business and media contacts.

3. When are they getting married?

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's marriage takes place later this month.