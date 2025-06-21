Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s meet-cute and why they chose Venice for their wedding

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are set to tie the knot in Venice later this month. Long before they became one of the world’s most watched power couples, the Amazon founder and Lauren Sanchez crossed paths through mutual connections in media and business. At the time, Sanchez, an Emmy-winning TV anchor and helicopter pilot, was married to talent agent Patrick Whitesell. Bezos, too, was married to MacKenzie Scott; however, the soon-to-be married couple were introduced by shared acquaintances, as reported by Marca. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are set to marry in Venice from June 24 to 26. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo(REUTERS)

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's friendship grew stronger around 2018, particularly when she became involved with aerial filming for Bezos’ firm Blue Origin. In early 2019, shortly after Jeff Bezos announced his divorce from Scott, he made his relationship with Lauren Sanchez public.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez: From Blue Origin to blue skies over Venice

What began as a professional rapport deepened into a personal bond, shaped by shared interests- space exploration, philanthropy, and media. In 2023, Bezos proposed to Sanchez during a Mediterranean getaway aboard his superyacht, Koru. Now, the couple is preparing to tie the knot in Venice with a lavish three-day celebration from June 24 to 26.

Venice braces for crowds

While Venice is known for its grandeur, not everyone is thrilled about the scale of the wedding. According to Il Gazzettino, the city’s council director, Morris Ceron, played a key role in bringing the wedding to Venice after being tipped off months earlier by designer Domenico Dolce. Ceron reportedly saw the event as a global showcase for the city, even as locals voiced concern over tourism-related stress and rising waters.

As reported by The Telegraph, the estimated cost of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding could climb to a staggering $16 million (around £11.9 million). The breakdown is just as lavish. Roughly $1 million is said to be set aside for floral arrangements and venue décor alone. Wedding planning services could cost up to $3 million, while renting historic Venetian sites may add another $2 million. Catering might run close to $1 million, and Sanchez’s outfits across the multi-day event are expected to cost around $1.5 million.

FAQs:

How did Jeff Bezos meet Lauren Sanchez?

They met through mutual business and media contacts while she was still married, as reported by Marca.

What ethnicity is Lauren Sanchez?

She is of Mexican-American descent.

Are Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez still together?

Yes, they are engaged and set to marry in June 2025.