Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez gear up for the Venetian wedding of the year; here's how much it costs and other details

When the world’s third-richest man decides to get married, it’s not going to be a quiet affair. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez are reportedly tying the knot in a three-day celebration in Venice, Italy. Bezos, 61, and Sanchez, 55, have both had previous marriages. Bezos was married to MacKenzie Scott from 1993 to 2019, and they share four children — including their eldest son, Preston — while the names of the other three remain private. Sanchez was married to talent agent Patrick Whitesell from 2005 to 2019, with whom she has two children, Ella and Evan. She also shares a son, Nikko, born in 2001, with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

Here's everything you need to know about what is already being dubbed as the “wedding of the century”.

A lavish wedding with a scenic view, and local outrage

Bezos’ wedding will take place from June 24 to 26, according to a spokesperson for the mayor of Venice who spoke to CNN. Around 200 high-profile guests are expected to attend the celebration on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore.

As the locals rise up to protest against the tourist traffic this mega wedding will bring, what is even more surprising is the stance of the administration. According to Italian daily Il Gazzettino, Morris Ceron, director general of the Venice Council, actively campaigned to make it happen. “Seven months ago, Domenico Dolce told me Bezos was getting married. I got to work to bring this marriage of the century to Venice — that’s how it started,” Ceron told the local paper. The city even roped in designer Domenico Dolce of Dolce & Gabbana to help win over the couple.

It is noteworthy to remember that the city has already sunk about 5.9 inches in the past century; therefore the increasing strain from large-scale events has only intensified public concern.

About the wedding venue

Moving on to the wedding details. The actual ceremony is expected to take place aboard Bezos’ $500 million superyacht, Koru, which will anchor in the Venetian lagoon. Additionally, Koru will be accompanied by a support ship – an equally huge vessel called the Abeona. Furthermore, multiple grand venues across Venice will serve as the backdrop for wedding events. Cocktail receptions and celebrations are expected to take place at the Palazzo Pisani Moretta, a 15th-century palace on the Grand Canal, the Scuola Grande della Misericordia, a Renaissance masterpiece, and the iconic Hotel Excelsior on the Lido, which is an island that separates Venice’s lagoon from the Adriatic Sea. E

Koru and Abeona, Jeff Bezos’s yachts, will be moored in Venice

Who's on the guest list?

While the full list is under wraps, it’s expected to include celebrities, business leaders, philanthropists, and politicians from every corner of the world. The star-studded invite list is said to include British actor Orlando Bloom and his fiancée Katy Perry, along with Mick Jagger, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Oprah Winfrey, Eva Longoria, and Leonardo DiCaprio. Fellow tech moguls Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg are also believed to be among those attending the multi-million-dollar affair.

Where will the guests stay?

Among the properties reportedly booked are the ultra-luxurious Aman Venice, nestled on the Grand Canal and known for its private gardens and Rococo interiors, as well as The Gritti Palace, Hotel Danieli, The St. Regis, and The Marriott. According to reports, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will stay at the St. Regis, and even Donald Trump may make an appearance at the festivities.

Expected entertainment

Across the water on the island of Giudecca, the Belmond Cipriani is expected to host Lady Gaga, who is rumoured to be performing during the celebrations.

Lady Gaga is rumoured to perform for the newlyweds

Catering and more

Local businesses are also cashing in. Rumour has it that Rosa Salva, Venice’s oldest pastry shop, known for its traditional doughnut-shaped fishermen’s biscuits dating back to 1876, is also contributing to the wedding festivities. According to reports, the bakery will prepare a selection of treats for guest goody bags, including buttery bussolà cookies and zaletti — a regional speciality made with cornmeal, raisins, and a hint of lemon zest.

Furthermore, the overall decor for Bezos and Sanchez’s upcoming wedding in Venice is reportedly being handled by London-based event planners Lanza & Baucina. Known for organising exclusive events, especially in Venice, the firm also designed Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault’s lavish 2009 wedding, as noted by W magazine. Laguna B, a well-known artisanal glassmaker, will also allegedly be involved in the decor.

The estimated total cost of the wedding

According to one detailed estimate, as reported by the Telegraph, the total cost of the wedding could reach approximately $16 million (around £11.9 million). This extravagant figure reportedly includes as much as $1 million allocated for floral arrangements and venue décor, up to $3 million for wedding planning services, $2 million for renting out the historic locations, another $1 million for catering, and around $1.5 million for Sanchez’s wardrobe over the course of the celebrations.

Now this gives the Ambani wedding a run for its money.