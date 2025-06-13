Venice locals protest against Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez's lavish wedding: ‘No space for Bezos’

As Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez prepare for what is anticipated to be a lavish, multi-day wedding in Italy’s canal city, not everyone is raising a toast. The historic streets of Venice are now plastered with fliers, declaring: “No Space for Bezos.” Locals, fed up with what they see as the billionaire’s invasion of their already overwhelmed city, are making their opposition public. File photo of Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos(AFP)

Posters, protests and a Bell Tower statement

It's not every day you see protest signs stuck to palazzos. But in Venice, that’s exactly what’s happening. One of the most eye-catching acts of dissent came from the San Giorgio Maggiore Church.

A bold red X slashed through Bezos’s name, unfurled from its iconic bell tower. Other fliers were simpler, with direct slogans like “No Space for Bezos,” calling out the Amazon founder’s extravagant wedding that’s reportedly taking over parts of the city.

The message is clear: Residents have had enough of disruptive ultra-wealth. And Bezos’ wedding? Just the latest target.

Local voices say protests are ‘not personal’

Despite the bold visuals, organisers insist this isn't about personal hate. Alice Bazzoli, one of the local voices behind the movement, explained the deeper meaning behind frustration.

“It’s nothing personal to Bezos,” Bazzoli clarified to TMZ, before adding, “but his over-the-top wedding’s just another blow to locals already struggling with Venice’s daily tourist chaos.”

Venice has long fought battles over overtourism and billionaire-owned palazzos. Many feel the soul of their city is being buried under VIP yachts and wedding drones.

The couple plans to go ahead - Red carpets or not

With A-listers expected and champagne already chilling, Bezos and Sanchez are not backing down.

Sources close to the couple say the three-day affair will move forward as planned. They’ve reportedly been organizing the event for months. That includes not just venues and guests, but yacht arrangements, elaborate security, and luxury staycations for the wedding party.

But while the couple celebrates love, some Venetians say their own love-for a peaceful, liveable city-is being pushed aside.

FAQs

1. Why are locals protesting Jeff Bezos’s wedding?

Residents of Venice are upset over what they call the billionaire’s extravagant takeover of their city, citing issues with tourism pressure, wealth inequality, and disruption to daily life.

2. What do the protest posters say?

Slogans like “No Space for Bezos” have appeared on walls across Venice. One banner with a red X through Bezos’s name was even hung from the San Giorgio Maggiore Church bell tower.

3. Are the wedding plans being cancelled?

No. Despite the backlash, Bezos and Sanchez are expected to proceed with their wedding as scheduled.