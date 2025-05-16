Inside Lauren Sanchez's star-studded bachelorette party in Paris, here's who all attended

Lauren Sanchez kicked off her pre-wedding festivities with a star-studded bachelorette party in Paris. On Thursday, the 55-year-old celebrated her upcoming wedding to Jeff Bezos with 13 of her female friends, including Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry, according to a People report. Lauren Sanchez celebrated her bachelorette party with her celebrity friends, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Katy Perry, at Lafayette's Paris.(Instagram)

Inside Lauren Sanchez's ‘Parisian’ bachelorette party with Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Kris Jenner and more

The “relaxed and very Parisian” event took place at Lafayette's in Paris, an insider told the outlet. “It was a pre-wedding all-girl party for 13,” the source went on, adding that Sanchez's guest list also included Kris Jenner and Eva Longoria.

The guests drank “espresso martinis” at the restaurant, where “everybody got up and danced when Lauren asked for Earth, Wind and Fire.” Their meal ended with a surprise vanilla meringue cake for the bride-to-be. Other women at the party were Natasha Poonawalla, October Gonzalez, Charissa Thompson, Bego Amaya, Elsa Marie Collins, Elena Sanchez, Lydia Kives, and Veronica Smiley Grazer.

Sanchez took to her Instagram Story to share glimpses from her bachelorette party. One snap featured a card with lipstick prints all over it. “Dinner, Lafayette's Paris, Thursday 15 May,” it read. The names of “starters” and “main course” were also mentioned on the card, which was placed on a dinner plate next to a wine glass.

In a separate post shared with her nearly 1 million followers, Sanchez wrote, “Forever starts with friendship, surrounded by the women who’ve lifted me up, illuminated my path in dark times, and shaped my heart along the way.” The heartwarming post featured a carousel of black and white photos from the party, in which all the guests were seen posing on a rooftop for a group photo.

“Love you so much!” Kardashian wrote in the comments, while Perry said, “Queen of all of our hearts.” Meanwhile, Zoe Saldana chimed in with, “Congrats beautiful lady!!! Sending blessings your way!” For the gathering, Sanchez wore a white double-breasted coat with gold buttons, per the outlet.