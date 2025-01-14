Eva Longoria pledges one million dollars for LA wildfire relief efforts

Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria and her foundation are donating one million dollars to aid those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. Longoria has pledged a part of the 50 million dollar Courage and Civility Award she received from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in March, to support the Latino Community Foundation and the California Community Foundation’s wildlife recovery fund. The sweeping fires in California have killed 24 people, ravaged communities, and sent thousands frantically fleeing their properties, including areas dotted with celebrity homes. Longoria, who donated clothes and “emptied out my pantry” to help those affected, evacuated her home during the warnings but later returned. “A lot of people weren’t so lucky,” she said in an Instagram video. Former US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro confirmed the star and her Eva Longoria Foundation would channel money from the Bezos prize to support victims of the fire. “I am honoured that my friend Eva Longoria and her Foundation, with support from the Courage and Civility Award, has pledged $1 million to support CA wildfire relief efforts,” Mr Castro wrote in a post on social media platform Bluesky. Longoria, 49, previously said she would match 50,000 dollars to charity This Is About Humanity in their efforts to support frontline workers and families impacted by the fires. It comes after Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis and her family pledged one million dollars to start a “fund of support” for those affected by the wildfires. While US reality star Paris Hilton launched an emergency fund to support families who have been displaced, kickstarting it with a personal donation of 100,000 US dollars after she watched her Malibu home “burn to the ground on live TV”. Los Angeles authorities were preparing for the return of high winds as multiple wildfires continue to burn in the area. On Monday, US star The Weeknd cancelled his Los Angeles performance scheduled for January 25 and delayed the release of his album Hurry Up Tomorrow until January 31. “Out of respect and concern for the people of Los Angeles County, I am cancelling the Rose Bowl concert originally scheduled for January 25,” he wrote on Instagram. “This city has always been a profound source of inspiration for me, and my thoughts are with everyone impacted during this difficult time. “In light of this, I have also decided to push the release of my album to January 31st. “My focus remains on supporting the recovery of these communities and aiding its incredible people as they rebuild.” The Oscars nominations have also been delayed for a second time as wildfires raged across Los Angeles, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Academy previously offered a two-day extension to the voting window “to give members more time to cast their ballots”, pushing back the nominations announcement until January 19 as thousands were evacuated from their homes. Chief executive Bill Kramer and Academy president Janet Yang confirmed nominations for the 97th Oscars will be rescheduled until January 23 in a virtual event “without in-person media coverage”. Mr Kramer and Ms Yang also confirmed they have made “imperative” changes to scheduled events, including cancelling the annual nominees luncheon, to be “sensitive to the infrastructure and lodging needs of the region in these next few weeks”. The Oscars ceremony remains scheduled for Sunday, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The fires have thrown Hollywood’s awards season into disarray, with the Critics Choice Awards and Producers Guild Awards nominations among the events postponed. Meanwhile, the screening of a new Netflix series starring the Duchess of Sussex, which sees her inviting friends and famous guests to a California estate, was also postponed amid the fires. The eight-part series Love, Meghan, which will see the former actress share cooking, gardening and hosting tips, will now premiere on March 4 instead of January 15. The duchess said in a statement to Tudum, the official companion site to Netflix: “I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California.” She and her husband, the Duke of Sussex, hugged residents and spoke to emergency crews at a meal distribution site for people affected by the fires on Friday. It is believed the couple have donated clothing, children’s items and other essential supplies for people affected by the fires. Meanwhile, president and chief executive of the J Paul Getty Trust Katherine Fleming told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that she is “confident” its art collections will be protected amid the fires. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> There were fears that winds could fan the flames towards the Getty Centre, which is located in the Brentwood area and houses world-famous works including Vincent Van Gogh’s Irises. A statement issued by Ms Fleming last week confirmed that the Getty Centre’s sister facility, the Getty Villa museum in Malibu, was “safe and intact” but that trees and vegetation on the property had been burnt. Actors Mel Gibson, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges, Billy Crystal, Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg are among the Hollywood stars who have lost their homes. The Hills stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, talk show host Ricki Lake, and songwriter Diane Warren have also lost properties, with reports that Sir Anthony Hopkins’ home burned to the ground in the Pacific Palisades fire. Rory Sykes, a British-born former child star who was blind and had cerebral palsy, also “died needlessly” in the Los Angeles wildfires, according to his mother, Shelley Sykes. She told Australian TV channel Network 10 he died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Eva Longoria pledges one million dollars for LA wildfire relief efforts (Doug Peters/PA)