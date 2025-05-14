Kim Kardashian joins forces with Hollywood’s best for legal drama All's Fair; check out the trailer

Kim Kardashian isn’t just studying for the bar anymore — she’s billing hours on-screen in All’s Fair, the latest legal drama from Ryan Murphy, and the trailer just dropped. Spoiler: it’s drama, it’s designer, and it’s definitely not your average courtroom. The show marks Kim’s biggest scripted acting role to date, where she plays a fierce divorce attorney alongside a seriously stacked cast of female icons. And if the trailer is anything to go by, this isn’t just Kim’s lawyer cosplay, it’s her full pivot into prestige TV. Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts

“Deep breath. Tell us your story.”

That’s how Kardashian opens the trailer, seated at a sleek table flanked by Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash-Betts. They’re facing a visibly shaken woman played by Elizabeth Berkley. Naomi delivers the killer line: “We don’t meet with sorry people.” But this isn’t all moody conference rooms and hard-hitting dialogue — the trailer also gives us shots of the legal ladies on covert ops, smouldering in dimly lit storage rooms, and strutting out of marble-walled law firms like they own the entire court system.

The series follows an all-women team of high-powered divorce attorneys who start their own practice and the cast is stacked with boldface names: Kim K, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Glenn Close, Judith Light, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, Grace Gummer, and even a surprise cameo from Jessica Simpson.

Fans are obsessed

Naturally, social media had some thoughts. “I been told y'all Kim had talent,” one user said. Another added, “Surrounding yourself with acting powerhouses will either: 1. Elevate your game or 2. Highlight the fact that you're the weakest link. We shall see which is the case, Kim.” One more said simply, “The wardrobe is immaculate. I’m excited!!!”

One more fan said, “You know what, good for Kim Kardashian! She went from tape to reality star to fashionista to mother and now acting with some big dogs! Imma tune in cuz there’s hella great actors in this one!” Another fan summed up the vibe perfectly: “I’m gagging!! This is already my favourite show just from seeing this trailer. I love a good ensemble of women leading a show.”

Whether you're here for the drama, the cast, or just to see Kim Kardashian get bossed around by Glenn Close, All’s Fair looks like it’s going to be anything but boring.