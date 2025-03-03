From Zoe Saldana and Adrien Brody to Sean Baker: All the winners who made history at Oscars 2025

The 97th Academy Awards were a night of groundbreaking achievements, setting new milestones in Oscar history. From historic first-time wins to unprecedented records, this year’s ceremony reflected the evolving landscape of global cinema. It wasn’t just about celebrating the best in film—it was about recognizing diverse voices, fresh talent, and cinematic excellence from around the world. From Brazil securing its first-ever Best International Feature win to Sean Baker making history with four Oscars in a single night, the event was packed with moments that will be remembered for years to come. Whether it was a debut performance making waves, a historic win in costume design, or a long-overdue recognition for an underrepresented community, the 97th Oscars proved that the Academy is embracing change. Here’s a look at the game-changing "firsts" that made this year’s ceremony truly special. From landmark representation wins to record-breaking achievements, these firsts will be remembered as key moments in Oscar history.

Paul Tazewell becomes the first Black man to win Best Costume Design

At the 97th Academy Awards, Paul Tazewell made history by becoming the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best Costume Design for his work on the film adaptation of "Wicked." With a career spanning over 35 years, Tazewell has been previously recognized with awards from BAFTA, Critics Choice, and the Costume Designers Guild, alongside an Emmy for "The Wiz Live!" and a Tony for "Hamilton." In his acceptance speech, Tazewell expressed pride and a sense of inspiration for aspiring Black costume designers. He also acknowledged Ruth E. Carter, the first African American to win the category in 2018 and the first Black woman to win two Oscars in 2023, for paving the way for designers of colour.

'I'm Still Here' is the first Brazilian film to win Best International Feature

The Brazilian film "I'm Still Here," directed by Walter Salles, made history by winning the Oscar for Best International Feature at the 97th Academy Awards. This marked the first time a Brazilian movie has claimed a major category at the Oscars. The film, set during the military dictatorship in Brazil, narrates the true story of Eunice Paiva, whose husband disappeared, highlighting themes of loss and resilience. Adapted from Marcelo Rubens Paiva's memoir, the film stars Fernanda Torres and Fernanda Montenegro. The win was celebrated nationwide, coinciding with Brazil’s Carnival, and was seen as a recognition of Brazilian cinema's significance on the global stage.

Zoe Saldaña is the first person of Dominican descent to win Best Supporting Actress

Zoe Saldaña made history by becoming the first person of Dominican descent to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Emilia Pérez." Her performance was lauded for its depth and authenticity, bringing to life a complex character that resonated with audiences and critics alike. Saldaña's win is a significant milestone for representation, highlighting the rich contributions of Dominican artists to the global film industry. Her achievement serves as an inspiration for aspiring actors from diverse backgrounds, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity in storytelling.

‘Flow’ is the first Latvian film to win Best Animated Feature

Latvia celebrated a historic moment as "Flow," directed by Gints Zilbalodis, became the first Latvian film to win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. The film's innovative storytelling and unique animation style captivated audiences globally, showcasing the rich potential of Latvian cinema. Zilbalodis's achievement not only brings pride to his home country but also opens doors for Baltic filmmakers in the international arena. "Flow" stands as a testament to the power of creativity and the universal language of animation, inspiring artists from smaller film industries to pursue their visions on the world stage.

Sean Baker is the first person to win four Oscars in the same year

Sean Baker made Oscar history by becoming the first individual to win four Oscars in the same year for his work on "Anora." His accolades included Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Picture. Baker's multifaceted involvement in the film's creation underscores his versatility and dedication to the craft of filmmaking. "Anora," which also secured Best Picture, is a testament to Baker's visionary storytelling and his ability to connect with audiences on a profound level. His unprecedented achievement sets a new benchmark in the industry, inspiring filmmakers to explore multiple facets of production and storytelling.

Adrien Brody is the first person to win two Best Actor Oscars in his first two nominations

Adrien Brody set an incredibly specific but still impressive record at the 97th Oscars by becoming the first person to win two Best Actor awards in his first two nominations. He won for his role in The Brutalist, two decades after his first win for The Pianist in 2003. His first Oscar remains a record-setting moment, as he is still the youngest man to ever win Best Actor at the Academy Awards.

