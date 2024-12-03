Natasha Poonawalla's bizarre hairstyle and ‘venom’ bag at British Fashion Awards confuses internet: Watch

Natasha Poonawalla never shies away from experimenting with fashion. The Indian socialite and businesswoman has a repertoire of extravagant haute couture looks in her fashion roster, which she keeps displaying at high-profile events. She surprised the internet once again with another eye-catching look as she attended the British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall with British Vogue's former editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful. Natasha Poonawalla at the British Fashion Awards.

Natasha Poonawalla's bizarre hairstyle

Natasha chose a blush pink Moncler Genius ensemble from the label's 2024 Fall collection unveiled in Shanghai during the "City of Genius" event. A top and skirt set constitute the ensemble and come decked in faux fur accents. While the top features a round neckline, quarter-length slit sleeves, an oversized silhouette, and a thigh-length hem, the skirt has an ankle-length hem and an A-line silhouette.

Natasha styled the ensemble with black block heel boots, a black full-sleeved turtleneck, a black statement clutch, and diamond earrings. The highlight of her red carpet look was the hairstyle featuring multiple bubble braids styled on top of her head and framing her face. Meanwhile, for the glam, Natasha chose rouge-tinted cheeks, winged eyeliner, smokey silver eye shadow, glossy pink lips, darkened brows, and mascara-coated lashes.

An anonymous fashion watchdog page, Diet Sabya's fans also reacted to Natasha's look after they shared the photos on Instagram. One user commented, “What is the Venom is she holding? Just love.” To which Diet Sabya wrote, “Yaaaa. I thought it was a frog.” Another follower of Diet Sabya wrote, “Mrs Vaccine's hair is giving ‘DNA is a double helix’ DUH.”

About Natasha Poonawalla

Natasha Poonawalla is an Indian socialite and businesswoman. She is married to Adar Poonawalla, and they have two kids, Cyrus Poonawalla and Darius Poonawalla. Natasha took over the internet with her bizarre yet equally fascinating ensembles that are nothing short of artwork, which she has displayed at the Met Gala and other high-profile events. She is also often seen hanging out with Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Karan Johar.