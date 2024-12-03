Mona Patel is back; wears iconic corset worth 1.43 crore to British Fashion Awards: ‘My backup look for Met’

Mona Patel, the Indian fashion entrepreneur who took the internet by storm with her Met Gala earlier this year, is back with another showstopping fashion moment. After the viral butterfly dress designed by the visionary Iris Van Herpen, Mona chose another iconic museum-worthy piece while attending the British Fashion Awards 2024. Mona Patel poses on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards.

Mona Patel is back

Diet Sabya, the anonymous Instagram fashion account, shared Mona's stunning look on Instagram. They couldn't stop swooning over the philanthropist's look in the caption and wrote, “MISS MA’AM MONA PATEL IS BACKKKKK. F***. What a look. This is FASHION. The most incredible museum-worthy corset from the iconic 1996 Christian Lacroix Haute Couture collection (that she or her stylist bought!!) paired with a silver skirt and her signature glam at the British Fashion Awards. 10/10. No notes. Absolutely none.”

Check out Mona's look below:

Mona Patel wore a corset from the archival Christian Lacroix Haute Couture collection. The remarkable piece of fashion history hails from the esteemed Spring-Summer 1996 collection. As per reports, the corset was sold for USD 169,828.65 at an auction, which is approximately ₹1,43,94,850 or ₹1.43 crore. This means, as Diet Sabya pointed out, that either Mona or her stylist bought the corset.

About the archival Christian Lacroix corset

Crafted to perfection, the off-shoulder corset represents elegance and opulence. It is meticulously hand-woven from metallic silk taffeta and embroidered with lavish embellishments, including thousands of hand-sewn crystals, a delicate silk organza beaded butterfly perched on the shoulder, a myriad of Swarovski beads and crystals, and teardrop crystals adorned on the front, shoulders, and hips, creating a dramatic cascade of light and elegance.

The corset is a testament to its exclusivity, as only five of these corsets were ever made. Each piece was fastidiously crafted, with no expense spared.

How did Mona style the ensemble?

Mona wore the archival piece of art with a satin silver floor-length skirt. For accessories, she chose statement diamond earrings and rings. With her hair tied in a centre-parted sleek bun, she chose darkened brows, subtle smokey eyes, pink lip shade, glowing skin with rouge-tinted cheeks, and mascara-coated lashes for the glam.