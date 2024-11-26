Kriti Sanon skewers Diet Sabya for critiquing her look, says it must be run by a man: 'Too mean to be a woman’

Kriti Sanon recently turned heads with her bold red saree look, which sparked mixed reactions in the fashion world. The six-yard beauty, designed by Kunal Rawal, was paired with a matching high-collar blouse, giving a unique twist to the classic saree style. While some fans loved her fresh take, others weren't as impressed. Popular fashion commentator Diet Sabya even called out the outfit, comparing it to an air hostess uniform. In a recent interview, Kriti was asked about the criticism, and here's how she responded. (Also read: Kriti Sanon's latest looks in chic outfits prove that androgynous fashion is the ultimate cool-girl trend: Watch ) Kriti Sanon's recent red saree look sparked mixed reactions, with Diet Sabya humorously criticizing the look.(Instagram/@sukritigrover)

How Kriti Sanon reacted to Diet Sabya’s critique

At a recent event, Kriti Sanon was asked by journalist/social media influencer Arun Singh about making news with her bold red saree look. Surprised, she responded, "Oh, I did? I made news? I didn't realize that was my look." When Arun pointed out that it was a unique take on the saree, despite Diet Sabya calling it out, Kriti responded, "I don't follow him, so I have no idea." He then asked, "Is it a him?" to which Kriti playfully responded, "Him? Is it?" She then added with a laugh, “He's too mean to be a woman.”

Diet Sabya shared Kriti's video clip on his recent Instagram story.

Diet Sabya shared the clip on his Instagram story, writing, "Wheezzinggg, she hates us." His playful comment added a humorous twist to the interaction, showing that Kriti's witty response had definitely caught his/her attention.

Decoding Kriti Sanon's red saree look

Kriti's deep red saree, with its delicate pleats, exuded elegance, but it was her blouse that truly stole the show. Adding a contemporary twist, her high-collared, long-sleeved blouse resembled a tailored jacket. With front buttons and a distinctive cut at the back, it brought a modern edge to her ensemble. She completed her look flawlessly with glam makeup, hoop earrings, and her hair styled in a sleek bun.

Who is Diet Sabya?

Diet Sabya is an anonymous Instagram account that specialises in exposing imitations, appropriations, and blatant copies in the fashion industry. Since its launch in 2018, the account has amassed 482K followers, gaining recognition for its bold and often brutal critiques. Despite its widespread popularity, the identity of its creator remains unknown, adding to the allure of its candid, humorous, and unapologetic commentary, which may only be effective due to its anonymous nature.