Kriti Sanon masters desi formal boss lady energy in red saree with collared blouse

ByAdrija Dey
Nov 23, 2024 05:38 PM IST

Kriti Sanon has embraced a sophisticated approach to formal dressing as she styled her red saree with a touch of formal elegance.

Kriti Sanon recently attended Barkha Dutt’s flagship event, We The Woman, for a special segment called Breaking Orbits. For the event, she opted for a regal saree that had a definite structure. And the blouse specially stole the show. The dark, opulent ensemble really stood apart with a classy finesse. Let’s take a look at it.

Kriti Sanon's red saree is perfect for formal events.(Instagram/@sukritigrover)
Kriti Sanon's red saree is perfect for formal events.(Instagram/@sukritigrover)

ALSO READ: Double denim to co-ord set: Kriti Sanon shows how to ace the cosy style for winter

More about the outfit

Kriti Sanon wore a Kunal Rawal saree in a deep, rich red. The saree had refined pleats that made it look ‘very demure, very mindful.’ While her blouse was the statement of her ensemble. It had a collared high neck, long sleeve blouse with front buttons. The blouse almost resembled a cropped jacket with the addition of the buttons and collar. The back of the blouse had an interesting cut.

The interesting texture further made the saree ideal for formal events with its understated elegance, devoid of any over-the-top embellishments. She sealed the monochromatic look with a middle-parted hair and neat bun. Her makeup remained soft to let the saree do all the talking. The actor went with her staple defined brow look, warm eyeshadows and rosy lips. With only a circular earring, she kept the outfit minimal.

This ensemble is ideal for formal occasions when you wish to command confidence and authority through the outfit. This may as well be the desi equivalent of power dressing with the fitted blouse, structured pleats, muted colour and subtle fabric texture.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday to Kriti Sanon: How to nail the preppy style for your next classy OOTD

About her work front

Kriti Sanon was last on-screen, playing the roles of twin sisters in Do Patti. She shared the screen with Kajol and Shaheer Shaikh. Earlier in 2024, she was seen in Crew, alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon says she doesn't judge anyone for getting Botox but one has to live with even bad results

