Double denim to co-ord set: Kriti Sanon shows how to ace the cosy style for winter
As the next few days will see the mercury drop, actor Kriti Sanon shows how to layer up for different occasions. Take a look.
Print on print
Be it brunch with the girlies or a self-care day out at a cafe, make a bold statement in a print-on-print style like Sanon. She pairs a colourful striped turtleneck top with an asymmetrical printed skirt. The pop of colour is perfect to beat the gloominess.
Painting the town black
When in doubt, always wear black and that seems to be the case for Sanon. Perfect for a winter night out, wear a black turtleneck dress with a sheer bottom and style it with knee-high black boots. Golden arm cuffs, belt, and a statement neckpiece to close the look. Soft waves and nude makeup complement the aesthetic.
A sharp move
Want to look like the real deal while sealing the deal? Take notes from Sanon and don a layered blazer look. Over a white shirt, go for a plaid blazer set, with a vest, flared pants and along blazer. Complete it with a burgundy tie, heels and slicked-back hair.
Bet it on the set
Sanon looks radiant as she slips into a rust orange co-ord set featuring an asymmetric top with pleated details and fit-and-flare trousers. From festive occasions to vacations, this set can seamlessly fit into your winter wardrobe as it offers a sleek and dynamic look. Gold accessories elevate it effortlessly.
Denim redefined
Pulling a 2001 actor Justin Timberlake move with his double denim look, Sanon gives the fit a revival with a denim corset. She wears a straight-cut jeans with a denim blazer and adds an oomph factor to the look with a corset blouse. Gold layered necklaces, red lips and stilettos finish off the look.