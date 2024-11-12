Menu Explore
Double denim to co-ord set: Kriti Sanon shows how to ace the cosy style for winter

ByShweta Sunny
Nov 12, 2024 05:46 PM IST

As the next few days will see the mercury drop, actor Kriti Sanon shows how to layer up for different occasions. Take a look.

Print on print

Take inspo from Kriti Sanon for your winter layering style(Photos: Instagram)
Take inspo from Kriti Sanon for your winter layering style(Photos: Instagram)
Kriti Sanon makes a bold statement in a print-on-print style(Photo: Instagram)
Kriti Sanon makes a bold statement in a print-on-print style(Photo: Instagram)

Be it brunch with the girlies or a self-care day out at a cafe, make a bold statement in a print-on-print style like Sanon. She pairs a colourful striped turtleneck top with an asymmetrical printed skirt. The pop of colour is perfect to beat the gloominess.

Painting the town black

Kriti Sanon's black turtleneck dress with a sheer bottom is perfect for a winter night out(Photo: Instagram)
Kriti Sanon's black turtleneck dress with a sheer bottom is perfect for a winter night out(Photo: Instagram)

When in doubt, always wear black and that seems to be the case for Sanon. Perfect for a winter night out, wear a black turtleneck dress with a sheer bottom and style it with knee-high black boots. Golden arm cuffs, belt, and a statement neckpiece to close the look. Soft waves and nude makeup complement the aesthetic.

A sharp move

Like Kriti Sanon, don a layered blazer look perfect for boardroom meetings(Photo: Instagram)
Like Kriti Sanon, don a layered blazer look perfect for boardroom meetings(Photo: Instagram)

Want to look like the real deal while sealing the deal? Take notes from Sanon and don a layered blazer look. Over a white shirt, go for a plaid blazer set, with a vest, flared pants and along blazer. Complete it with a burgundy tie, heels and slicked-back hair.

Bet it on the set

Kriti Sanon's rust orange co-ord set can seamlessly fit into your winter wardrobe(Photo: Instagram)
Kriti Sanon's rust orange co-ord set can seamlessly fit into your winter wardrobe(Photo: Instagram)

Sanon looks radiant as she slips into a rust orange co-ord set featuring an asymmetric top with pleated details and fit-and-flare trousers. From festive occasions to vacations, this set can seamlessly fit into your winter wardrobe as it offers a sleek and dynamic look. Gold accessories elevate it effortlessly.

Denim redefined

Kriti Sanon gives the double denim trend a revival with a denim corset(Photo: Instagram)
Kriti Sanon gives the double denim trend a revival with a denim corset(Photo: Instagram)

Pulling a 2001 actor Justin Timberlake move with his double denim look, Sanon gives the fit a revival with a denim corset. She wears a straight-cut jeans with a denim blazer and adds an oomph factor to the look with a corset blouse. Gold layered necklaces, red lips and stilettos finish off the look.

