Kriti Sanon says she doesn't judge anyone for getting Botox but one has to live with even bad results

Kriti Sanon opened up about Botox, cosmetic surgery and the pressure to look good in an interview with Filmfare. The actor talked about the impact cosmetic treatments have on young people, how she doesn't judge people who do get Botox, and how it is too late for her to get any treatments done now. Kriti Sanon opened up about botox treatments, how pressure of looking good impacts young girls, and more.

‘People are doing treatments before coming into industry’

Kriti Sanon shared in the interview that to avoid the constant pressure of looking good and criticism over it, she ‘consciously doesn’t surround herself with people who make her feel insecure'. Though the actor knows that both ‘young and old people are also getting Botox done’, she doesn't judge anyone for their choices. “People are doing [botox treatments] before coming into this world. I don't judge it at all. I think, to each their own. If you feel like you are more confident if you change some part of yourself, it's up to you.”

The actor added, “It's your decision. And you have to face whatever happens with that. It's your life, it's your body, it's your face. Do what you want. I don't feel any judgement [towards] it.”

However, the actor recognises the impact it has on young girls. “I don't want young girls to start feeling the pressure of not looking perfect all the time. Nobody looks perfect all the time; I don't look perfect all the time. I have phases, days when I wake up looking puffy and my eyes feel small. When are you ever putting a photo that doesn't have a filter? Please see how many times you put it. When are you putting an unedited, unfiltered photograph? So, you have to understand what this is doing to you, and it's a personal understanding to look into yourself and see ‘Ki ye kya ho raha. This is not how I look’,” Kriti said.

'It's too late to change anything. I have been here for 10 years'

When asked if this constant pressure to look good causes her anxiety, Kriti said, “No, I think I'll be lying. Every person who is in a profession like this, which is based on vanity, there is a part of you that wants to look good and feels sad that 'Today, I got a pimple. Oh my god, I have a shoot'. But it doesn't make me feel insecure to the level where I feel like I need to change something. Firstly, it's too late to change anything. I have been here for 10 years.”

Recently, Alia Bhatt addressed rumours that she had a botched Botox job leading to facial paralysis. The actor criticised trolls for targeting her and penned an angry post on Instagram.