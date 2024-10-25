Alia Bhatt shares rare angry post on reports about her 'paralysed' face: 'Making people feel they are never enough'

Actor Alia Bhatt minced no words in criticising a section of news media that had published reports claiming she had undergone a botched Botox procedure. The actor took to Instagram Stories on Friday morning to post a long note addressing these rumours and also schooled her critics about body-shaming. Alia Bhatt has addressed rumours that she had a botched Botox job.

Alia Bhatt on Botox rumours

Alia wrote in her note that she did not judge anybody who 'chooses cosmetic corrections or surgery'. Still, she added that a 'random video' claiming she had Botox gone wrong was 'beyond ridiculous'. She further wrote, "To the random video floating around literally claiming I've had Botox gone wrong (and to the numerous clickbait articles) - I have a "crooked smile" and a "weird way of speaking," according to YOU. This is your hypercritical, microscopic judgment of a human face. And now you're confidently tossing around "scientific explanations, claiming I'm paralysed on one side? Are you kidding me?"

The actor added that these were serious claims and had been made without proof. "These are SERIOUS claims being casually thrown out there with zero proof, no confirmation, and absolutely nothing to back it up. What's worse, you're influencing young, impressionable minds who might actually believe this garbage. Why are you saying this? For clickbait? Attention? Because none of it makes sense," the note further read.

Alia Bhatt's note on Instagram Stories

Alia, 31, who became a mother to daughter Raha two years ago, added that women are so often judged for their bodies and even pregnancy bumps that it has become normalised. "Let's take a minute to address the absurd lens through which women are judged and objectified on the internet-our faces, bodies, personal lives, even our bumps (!!!) are up for critique. We should be celebrating individuality, not tearing it apart under a microscope. These types of judgments perpetuate unrealistic standards, making people feel like they're never "enough." It's damaging, and it's exhausting," she wrote.

Alia added that the 'saddest part' of this episode was that 'a lot of this judgment comes from other women'. The actor lamented, "We've become so accustomed to picking each other apart that it's almost normalized. Meanwhile just another day of even thorougher entertainment with scripts made up by the Internet."

Alia's recent work

Alia has been open in the past about dealing with body shaming. However, the actor rarely comments or reacts to any sort of criticism coming her way in such a fashion. The actor was most recently seen in Vasan Bala's jailbreak thriller Jigra. The film opened to mixed-to-positive reviews but failed at the box office.