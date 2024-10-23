Alia Bhatt makes a lot of effort with the family, says Riddhima Kapoor: ‘We don’t call them up every single day'

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, made her screen debut in the new season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. In an interview with Galatta India, Riddhima talked about her equation with sister-in-law Alia Bhatt and how their relation was an ‘easy’ one after she became a part of the Kapoor family with her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor. Riddhima also shared that Alia has made a lot of effort to be a part of the family. (Also read: Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 review: New faces but not enough drama) Alia Bhatt with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in a throwback picture from her wedding.

What Riddhima said about Alia

Riddhima talked about making Alia part of their family after her wedding and said, “We are very comfortable being around each other. We give them their space. We don't call them up every single day. She makes a lot of effort… with the family. We love her, we are there for her anytime. Wherever So this happened very naturally, this love. Nothing was forced upon. It is a very natural bonding.”

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot at his Bandra residence, Vastu in April 2022. The couple wed in an intimate ceremony that was attended by just 30-35 guests, all close friends and family. They welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022.

More details

During the same chat, Alia shared a voice message. She said, “If there’s anybody who has all the khabar (news) in the world, that’s Riddhima. She casually drops the biggest gossip bombs and all of it usually ends up being true. So, she’s way ahead of all of us, especially her brother (Ranbir). But, she is also the most kindest, loving, generous human being who only has love to give. She is also the most entertaining and fabulous bua (aunt) who has taught Raha all kinds of things. Thanks to you, I am doing ‘Uma Joshi ye ye ye’ almost 20 times a day. I feel very happy and grateful to have you in my life as the most wonderful sister. I won’t say sister-in-law because you are more than that.”

Fabulous Wives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 is available to watch on Netflix.