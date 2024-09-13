Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt’s hairstylist decodes hair Botox and Keratin treatments; why he never recommends them

Celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur, who has worked with stars like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nita Ambani, Katrina Kaif and others, recently shared a video about hair botox and keratin treatment. In the clip, he shared his thoughts on the hair treatments, decoded them for his viewers, and shared why he never recommends them to his clients. Nita Ambani and Alia Bhatt's hairstylist Amit Thakur. (Instagram)

Hair Botox or Keratin: Amit Thakur decoded the hair treatments

Amita posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “I recently did an AMA & this was the most asked question. Watch the video to know my thoughts.” The clip begins with the hairstylist pondering how people often get hair Botox and Keratin treatments at the salon and if these procedures improve their hair health. This is a question many of us who get these treatments have asked ourselves.

What are Hair Botox and Keratin treatments?

Then, Amit explained what these treatments are and what is their purpose for your hair. Talking about hair Botox, he said, “Hair Botox is actually a deep conditioning treatment that contains proteins, vitamins, and antioxidants. This coats the outer layer of your hair strands and seals these nutrients. This is a temporary solution, like 2-4 months.”

As for hair Keratin treatment, Amit divulged, “When we talk about keratin - it is actually a protein which is naturally present in your hair. But in this treatment, there are certain chemicals like formaldehyde, which is actually banned in many countries because it is carcinogenic. It can cause cancer.”

Why he will never recommend the treatments to his client?

In the end, Amit said that because of the nature of these treatments, he never recommends them to his clients. He elaborated, “Even though hair Botox is gentler on your hair, both the treatments involve the usage of heat to seal the nutrients in your hair. Whenever you use excessive heat, it changes the structure of the proteins, which are present in your hair.”

He added, “This is why, in the short term, these treatments are going to give you what you actually want to see - You want to see frizz-free hair or smooth hair, it is going to give you that. But in the long term, because it becomes a vicious cycle that you keep doing it after every few months, you might end up having more damaged hair than what you started with. I don't recommend any of these treatments to my clients for mainly two reasons: one, I'm a natural hair texture person and two, I encourage my clients to improve their hair health in the long-term.”

After listening to the hairstylist's comments, will you ever get these treatments done?