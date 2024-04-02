We have seen the trends change from year to year but experts insist that Hair Botox is a true game changer as it is an alternative to other hair treatments and is healthy for the hair since it includes proteins. It is a deep conditioning treatment that coats the hair fiber with a filler like keratin. Hair botox: Hair care trends and innovations for 2024 (Image by Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Honey Verma, Senior Stylist at Myrah Spa, Salon and Dermatology, shared, “It offers what clients are looking for, which is hydrated, non-frizzy hair. It’s perfect for those clients with dry, brittle, and color-damaged hair. One treatment will last you for at least 3 months, or up to 70 washes. After that, maintenance is necessary, just like any other treatment. The treatment really penetrates down to the hair shaft, and the blend smooths out the rough and damaged cuticles. It works to repair and strengthen hair while the process is ongoing. While it is a lengthy treatment, it can take up to 4-5 hours depending on your hair length, the wait is well worth it since it leaves you with softer, shinier hair that is less prone to split ends and breakage.”

She added, “The advantage of Hair Botox is that it is a one-day treatment, and you do not have to wait to do other treatments like adding color. It is also a wash and go hair treatment, and makes hair really manageable. Besides taming the frizz, the treatment also adds moisture and shine to the hair. Also, it suits everyone regardless of hair type. It works equally well on any type of hair, from fine and straight to thick and curly. It also makes it easier to get the kind of haircuts that are more likely to suit your face shape, even if your natural hair does not allow that.”

Honey Verma recommended this treatment even to those whose lifestyles do not allow them to pay too much attention to their hair, who need hair that is easy to handle and style for everyday use. It also helps boost their confidence and happiness, regardless of ongoing trends and styles.

Tehning Yang, Creative Stylist at Geetanjali Salon, revealed, “In 2024, Hair Botox emerged as a new trend in the hair styling world. It's posed as a solution to frizzy, unkempt hair, and it makes your hair super soft and smooth. It also replenishes moisture and gives your hair this amazing shine. Like any other treatment of course it requires a certain amount of upkeep, say about every 5-6 months depending on how often you wash your hair. The treatment itself can be modified to suit your hair type, like if you do not want completely straight hair then we can leave a little bit of a textural wave by adjusting the protocol of the service to reduce the strength of the product in the treatment.”

She explained, “The treatment really coats each strand of the hair and it is sealed into the cuticle using heat. It fills in the gaps that sometimes people with finer hair have, and just gives a gorgeous sheen to your hair. It makes your hair very manageable and easy, great for those who don’t want to bother too much in the mornings with doing their hair. Hair Botox is for those people who do a couple of high-maintenance treatments every now and then so that the rest of the time they can be low-maintenance. It is a great option for those with chemically treated hair that are now looking for an alternative to other treatments while still retaining the integrity of the hair. Definitely consult your hair stylist as to what Hair Botox option will suit you the best but Hair Botox also suits all hair types, so it is a great option to consider when you’re looking for your next hair adventure.”