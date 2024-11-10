Ananya Panday to Kriti Sanon: How to nail the preppy style for your next classy OOTD

Anytime you want to radiate a classic, youthful energy, the preppy style has got your back. The style’s roots can be traced back to the old-school Ivy League and other classic collegiate looks. The minimal, sophisticated styles look well put together with the sleek, tailored finishing to garments. All the pieces of this preppy aesthetics are traditionally classic, yet the styling makes it playful and statement-worthy. So here’s how to dress up and look posh with the classic style. Ace the preppy style by taking inspiration from the style divas. (Instagram)

Classic patterns

Classic patterns are the backbone of preppy style, lending a timeless, polished feel to any outfit. Patterns like plaid, checks, stripes, gingham, and tweed are deeply ingrained in the aesthetic and instantly elevate even the simplest pieces with an understated elegance. When seen in tailored blazers, scarves, or A-line skirts, it’s already a big step towards nailing the preppy style. The colours of the pattern can range from neutral tones to bright hues as well if you are leaning towards experimenting.

These patterns are classic and when incorporated, it’s reminiscent of the old, oxford, academia aesthetic. The patterns play a very important role in the visual identity of the aesthetic. Preppy style has a minimal aesthetic, so consider the pattern as one of the defining characteristics of this minimalist style. If you include a patterned element in your ensemble, consider half the work done already.

Top

Here’s where the styling game begins and you’ll realise that preppy style is actually very versatile. It can range from a tailored crop blazer in classic preppy patterns like plaid or gingham to an oversized sweater layered over an untucked shirt. If you're layering, let the collar peek out from under the sweater for that classy academic style. Turtlenecks also pair well with preppy outfits.

Bottom

The bottom is the finishing touch of achieving that tailored structured silhouette for the preppy style. If you choose an A-line skirt, it pairs well with bulkier tops, like oversized sweaters, for a chic contrast. Or if you choose warm-toned, neutral pants, go for a cropped blazer or jacket to keep the outfit looking balanced, polished and well-structured. If you want to be experimental, try wearing a midi skirt, but ensure it has a straight silhouette with minimal flare, and if there is any, only at the hem.

Footwear

Nothing screams preppy style more than a good pair of Mary Janes or loafers. They efficiently complete any preppy look. These footwear are classic and can go with both trousers and skirts. Alternatively, to match with the classic style, you can also wear simple. black stilettos. For chilly days, opt for ankle boots for additional warmth.

