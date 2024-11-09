Deepika Padukone to Sara Ali Khan: Channel the evening bombshell glam with style inspiration from Bollywood divas

Evening wear is all about pulling the enigma of the night sky into the look, exuding a sultry, sensual glam that unconditionally commands attention. This powerful aesthetic is prominent in evening glam looks, embodying an undeniable presence in every step and leaving a trail of intrigue in its wake. This also has functional benefits so it’s not all aesthetics. Typically, evening events have low, ambient lighting to create the mood. This requires channeling drama into the outfit to truly stand out. Otherwise, soft makeovers often don't stand out well in evening events. So if you wish to become the evening bombshell, let the Bollywood divas inspire you. No one does evening glam better than the Bollywood icons. (Instagram)

Makeover

It’s all about bold eyes. In fact, eye makeup is one of the focal points of evening glam, making the entire ensemble dramatic and striking. The goal is to make the eyes appear bigger and more prominent, casting a gaze that exudes confidence and power.

You can opt for elongated or graphic winged liners to create a cat-eye effect. If you want to tone down and be more understated in your eye makeup, line the waterline with kohl and smudge it for a smoky, blurred look, while metallic or brown eyeshadows jazz up the eyelids. For extra drama, add voluminous lashes to complete the effect. Oh and don't forget mascara. Be generous with your mascara!

Make sure to contour your nose and cheekbones well to achieve a sculpted, defined look. You can also choose to highlight the high points of your cheekbones to bring out their natural structure, giving your face a chiselled appearance.

Outfit

The evening outfit is all about acing the silhouette game to define your curves. Now how do you amplify the silhouette? You can go for asymmetrical cuts that make the figure more prominent. Make sure it's well proportionate, if the hemline reaches the ankle, style it with an interesting neckline to create balance. If your dress has a straight silhouette, wear a belt to cinch your waist. Avoid materials that are too poufy or bulky, as they can distort your silhouette, so a big no to anything baggy.

Don’t let monotony overshadow your style. If you are wearing a bodycon dress, bring variation to your ensemble with distinct textures be it through ruffles, layering, embellishments, or sleeves.

Avoid muted, subdued pastel colours, as they can wash you out. Instead, opt for rich, bold shades like deep reds, blues, and pinks or glitzy, shimmery golden and silvers to have a bold, eye-catching effect. For a saree look, a good sleeveless blouse captures the bombshell look, along with rich, shimmery hues like gold and silver.

And lastly, be confident and keep your chin up, as style also comes from how you carry yourself.

