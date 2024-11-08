Top 3 knitwear pieces for winter to dress up the cosy and classy way

Knitwear has a distinct appearance, with its interwoven, interlocking loops of the yarns making a grid-like texture. There’s something incredibly cosy and soft about knitwear, it feels nostalgic and warm, much like a grandmother’s touch. The way knitted pieces embrace you feels like a soft, comforting hug. Diversify your winter collection with cosy knitted pieces.(Pinterest)

Knitted garments have a way of adding a sense of comfort to your OOTD. So, to give your wardrobe a touch of welcoming personality, look out for these essential knitwear pieces. These knitwear pieces cover all your aesthetic needs, from whimsical Pinterest-core energy to a preppy ensemble and all the way to achieving the coveted, snatched winter glam.

ALSO READ: Top 3 winter hats you need for cold season wardrobe and how to style them

Cardigan

The cardigan makes you feel whimsical, yearning to run into a cottage in the woods. Cardigan complements flowy dresses well, (Pinterest)

Goes without saying, the cardigan is one of the winter essential pieces. It has a homely energy to it. Take lessons from diva Taylor Swift who embraced the cardigan style in her Folklore album and even named her popular single after cardigan. You can wear the fuzzy, open-buttoned cardigan with flowy dresses to savour the quintessential cottage-core charm.

ALSO READ: Layering fashion goals for November: Stylish and comfortable trends to beat the mercurial temperature

Cable knit sweater

Cable-knit sweater goes well with both casual and academic looks. (Pinterest)

The cable-knit sweater has a rich academic style, making it perfect for preppy looks. Pair it with a mini or midi skirt and loafers or boots for a classy yet cosy ensemble that channels a vintage, retro aesthetic. Otherwise, you can style it with casual, wide-legged denim for a relaxed, baggy everyday look that's both comfortable and gracefully stylish.

Sweater dress

Achieve the sultry evening glam with sweater dresses.(Pinterest)

Don’t shy away from wearing dresses this winter season. Sweater dresses are made from thicker, warmer fabrics that are ideal for the cooler months. Wear one with a belt to cinch your waist for a defined silhouette. Pair it with high boots, or on colder days, style it with a long overcoat for added warmth. The sweater dress is an extremely versatile piece to have in your winter wardrobe as it works for both evening wear and semi-formal casual wear.

ALSO READ: Ditch the bow: Women’s ties are the newest fashion statement