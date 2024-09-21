Ananya Panday radiates demure academic glam in a preppy look of oversized sweater and pleated skirt

Ananya Panday served chic looks as she’s gearing up for the release of her film Ctrl on October 4 on Netflix. A Gen Z fashion diva, her styling game for her autumn-inspired cosy outfit is straight out of Pinterest. She dolled up in a playful aesthetic, reminiscent of layered academic styling. Ananya Panday embraced a preppy vibe.(Instagram)

Ananya’s look

Ananya Panday’s preppy outfit is full of demure glam. She donned a deep red long-sleeved, oversized sweater, exuding a laid-back, casual vibe. Underneath, she wore a collared shirt with horizontal white-blue stripes. The collars were crisp and peeked out of the sweater. The short, beige skirt had pleats. The neat structure of the skirt added a sense of both balance and contrast to the baggy sweater.

For footwear, she chose chunky black loafers, paired them with black soaks. Her hair was in a sleek, half-up, half-down. The overall minimal and clean look of her ensemble had a touch of effortless sophistication. The understated glam is prominent with the natural makeup and lack of accessories. It’s an excellent modest, yet glam sartorial inspiration, nailing the preppy style aesthetic to the tee.

About her work

Debuting in 2019 with Student of the Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday is one of the rising stars of the new generation of actors. She has appeared in Bollywood films such as Pati Patni Aur Woh, Liger, Gehraiyaan, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Her OTT debut came with Call Me Bae. Her upcoming release, CTRL, is set to premiere in October.

