Ananya Panday on raising MeToo issue in Call Me Bae: 'My work aligns with my moral and social beliefs'

Ananya Panday recently discussed how she integrates her professional work with her moral and social values. The actor mentioned that even though she doesn't talk about political matters, she is glad that her on-screen projects shed light on societal issues. During her speech on women's safety and empowerment at the India Today Mind Rocks Youth Summit 2024, Ananya reflected on the significant impact her work can have in addressing women's issues. (Also read: Ananya Panday says every industry must have a panel similar to Hema Committee: ‘There are still much bigger battles’) Ananya Panday recently expressed her views on women safety and empowerment.

Ananya Panday on women empowerment and safety

Ananya, while talking about the MeToo issue highlighted in her new series Call Me Bae stated that, “With great power comes great responsibility. It is very important for me to use my voice correctly. Sometimes, as an actress, I feel a little helpless because people say 'Don’t get too political or don’t say that’ but I’ve realised when I work, it aligns with my moral and social beliefs. For instance, in Call Me Bae, I don’t want to give spoilers, but it gets into a zone that stands up for women, women empowerment and the MeToo issue. It is something that I may not have been fully able to speak about in real life because of various reasons. But, if I can do that through my work, I feel like that also has a large impact.”

She also said, “As an actor, I don’t think I will ever do something that goes against my beliefs as a human being, because I know the impact it has on people. Our country gets influenced easily. I get influenced so easily. I understand it and that’s why it is important to be aware of the work you put out there. I try to be as true to myself as possible. I am not one of those people who feels one has to speak about everything. I feel it is very important to stand up for something. I know what is important to me. Women's safety in our country is very important to me so that is something I am very vocal about. It is important to find what is important to you and do it correctly. Putting things into action is what matters the most.”

Ananya Panday's acting career

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2. Later, she starred in films such as Khaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan, Dream Girl 2, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan. Her debut OTT show Call Me Bae was recently released on Prime Video. The comedy-drama series is co-written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair, and directed by Colin D'Cunha. The show also features Muskkaan Jaferi, Gurfateh Pirzada, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Vir Das, Mini Mathur, Riya Sen, Suchitra Pillai, Sayani Gupta, Karishma Tanna, and others in pivotal roles. Call Me Bae is co-produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment.

Ananya Panday's upcoming projects

Ananya will next be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's thriller titled CTRL. The film also stars Devika Vatsa, Kamakshi Bhat, Suchita Trivedi, Samit Gambhir, Ravish Desai, and Aparshakti Khurana. It is scheduled to be released on Netflix on October 4, 2024. Ananya is also part of Karan Singh Tyagi's period-drama Shankara, featuring Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.