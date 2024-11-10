Kiara Advani gets called out by Diet Sabya for wearing incomplete Rohit Bal look at Game Changer event: 'Some rules...'

Kiara Advani donned a beautiful rose-embroidered dress at the teaser launch of her upcoming movie Game Changer in Lucknow. She will be seen opposite Ram Charan on-screen in this movie. The actor's couture gown was by the celebrated designer Rohit Bal, who recently passed away. The dress is from his final collection, Kaaynat. Kiara styled the Rohit Bal ensemble without the jacket from the original look. Famous fashion influencer Diet Sabya called out her styling choice. Kiara Advani radiated a quaint romantic glam, but the ensemble was incomplete. (Instagram)

The original ensemble

The original ensemble felt more cohesive and classy.(Instagram)

Kiara's choice of skipping the jacket from the original ensemble made the look incomplete. The original ensemble included a jacket layered over the dress, which was detailed and elaborate, with embroidered floral and animal motifs that gracefully complemented the strapless dress. This jacket captured a strong traditional essence, reflecting the designer’s vision.

Diet Sabya called this out on Instagram and wrote, “If you are going to wear a Rohit Bal, why would you not wear the entire look? Especially when it’s from his last show??? Especially when the look is incomplete without the jacket. Whoever is loaning out these Bal pieces - would like to have a chat. Would also like to have a chat with Kiara's stylist on some fashion etiquette and unspoken rules that we simply DO NOT CROSS.”

By removing the jacket, the outfit became watered down and oversimplified, resembling a regular dress. It lacks the cohesive styling and regal grandeur of a Rohit Bal ensemble.

How did Kiara Advani wear the look?

The Rohit Bal dress features a strapless sweetheart neckline with frilly, swirling designs at the bust, giving the ensemble a light, feminine energy. The skirt had elaborate rose-and-leaf designs, channelling a romantic, whimsical look. The vertical arrangement of the rose-and-leaf pattern created a visual lengthening effect on her figure.

Kiara resorted to desi accessories by opting for a green kundan choker. This added a striking variation in colour to the whites and reds. Continuing the desi theme, she wore mixed metal, silver and gold bracelets and bangles. She styled her hair in voluminous, windswept waves, while dark kohl on her waterline and warm eyeshadow made her eyes look bright.

