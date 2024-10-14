Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Why Rohit Bal's finale show will go down in Indian fashion's history

ByAkshay Kaushal
Oct 14, 2024 04:15 PM IST

No one else is or will ever be as genius as Rohit Bal in Indian fashion and his finale showcase at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI is a testament to this.

This season's finale show at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI will always be etched in our memories for the sheer display of collective emotions seen not only on models but also in the audience. The greatest designer of our times and the showman of Indian fashion, Rohit Bal showcased his collection Kaaynaat: A Bloom In The Universe, at The Imperial Hotel, New Delhi and left everyone teary-eyed. Not to forget Gudda shaking a leg while taking the final bow, despite his frail health, which showed his zest for life.

Designer Rohit Bal closes Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI with a brilliant showcase.
Designer Rohit Bal closes Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI with a brilliant showcase.

The model lineup was stellar and it was a lesson for other designers on how to do a fashion show by selecting the perfect models for his collection. Supermodels Lakshmi Rana and Sheetal Mallar did the iconic twirl in Gudda's Kalidaar dresses making it a sight to behold. The new-age models can't even think of doing this on the ramp. Bal's collection was a poetic ode to nature and its beauty. His outfits had beautiful roses, peacocks, horses, and parakeets hand-painted. His collection was a visual spectacle.

To say that Bal was a saving grace at this season's fashion week, where the other designers couldn't do much to impress fashion aficionads with their craft won't be wrong.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On