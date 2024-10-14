Why Rohit Bal's finale show will go down in Indian fashion's history

This season's finale show at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI will always be etched in our memories for the sheer display of collective emotions seen not only on models but also in the audience. The greatest designer of our times and the showman of Indian fashion, Rohit Bal showcased his collection Kaaynaat: A Bloom In The Universe, at The Imperial Hotel, New Delhi and left everyone teary-eyed. Not to forget Gudda shaking a leg while taking the final bow, despite his frail health, which showed his zest for life. Designer Rohit Bal closes Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI with a brilliant showcase.

The model lineup was stellar and it was a lesson for other designers on how to do a fashion show by selecting the perfect models for his collection. Supermodels Lakshmi Rana and Sheetal Mallar did the iconic twirl in Gudda's Kalidaar dresses making it a sight to behold. The new-age models can't even think of doing this on the ramp. Bal's collection was a poetic ode to nature and its beauty. His outfits had beautiful roses, peacocks, horses, and parakeets hand-painted. His collection was a visual spectacle.

To say that Bal was a saving grace at this season's fashion week, where the other designers couldn't do much to impress fashion aficionads with their craft won't be wrong.