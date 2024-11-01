Rohit Bal, one of India's biggest fashion designers, dies at 63

Rohit Bal, one of India's most popular fashion designers has died. New Delhi: Actor Ananya Panday with designer Rohit Bal on the ramp during the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI10_14_2024_000052B)(PTI)

Fashion Design Council confirmed the news. “We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal’s work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations. His legacy of artistry, and innovation along with forward thinking will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace GUDDA. You are a legend,” FDC wrote in an IG post.

Rohit's health issues last year

Only two weeks ago, Rohit presented his final collection at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. Last December, Bal was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Gurugram for cardiac issues.

About Rohit Bal

Bal is well-known for his designs that appeal to all genders. He launched his career in fashion designing in 1986 when he and his brother founded Orchid Oversea Pvt. Ltd. In 1990, he made his independent collection debut.

Bal was born into a Kashmiri Pandit family in Srinagar on May 8, 1961.

The largest handloom textile operation in Panchkula, Khadi Gram Udyog, selected Bal to collaborate with them. He opened a flagship store in Delhi, as well as stores in Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Chennai.

Bal also charted a successful career in jewellery designing.

He is known for his works with materials such as velvet and brocade, and his intricate designs are influenced by the opulence and majesty of India.

Bal graduated from St. Stephens College, Delhi, with a bachelor's degree in History.

He pursued a course in fashion at Delhi's National Institute of Fashion Technology.