Was Katy Perry at Met Gala this year? Singer reacts to the image taking over the internet

Singer Katy Perry's appearance at Met Gala was all over social media, but it came with a twist. For the second year in a row, an AI-generated photo of the pop star strutting on the blue carpet emerged on social media, duping many fans. Katy herself couldn't resist chiming in on Instagram. Also read: 'A human piñata': Katy Perry finally responds to unending backlash over Blue Origin space trip An AI-generated image of Katy Perry shows her on the blue carpet of the Met Gala this year.

Katy reacts to the fake pics

Katy took to Instagram to showcase AI-generated photos of herself walking the Met Gala blue carpet in New York. In the images, she's styled in a stunning black dress that fits well with this year's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. Through the post, she revealed that she was not in attendance as she is currently on her Lifetimes Tour.

She wrote, “Couldn’t make it to the MET, I’m on The Lifetimes Tour (see you in Houston tomorrow IR️L)’

“P.s. this year I was actually with my mom so she’s safe from the bots but I’m praying for the rest of y’all,” Katy added.

Her husband, Orlando Bloom, even weighed in with a comment on her post. He wrote "Not once but twice (laughing emoji) still got it (fire emoji)", referring to Katy's similar AI mishap last year. At the time, she debunked AI-edited images with a similar Instagram post and revealed that it fooled her mom.

Katy’s fake images from Met Gala

History seems to be repeating itself! Katy's post is a repeat of last year's AI-generated photo faux pas, where a fake image of her attending the 2024 Met Gala went viral, despite her not being there. Last year's AI-generated photo had Katy rocking a ballgown adorned with flowers, perfectly matching the 2024 Met Gala theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. But, just like this year, the dress – and her attendance – were purely fictional. Last year, her mom fell for it, and believed it to be true.

At that time, Katy shared a screenshot of a text from her mom that said, “Didn’t know you went to the Met … what a gorgeous gown,” to which the singer had replied, “Mom, the A.I. got you too, beware”.

Though Katy was not at the Met this year, several other stars, from Shah Rukh Khan, Rihanna to Priyanka Chopra, were in attendance. Co-chaired by A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton and Colman Domingo, this year’s theme paid tribute to “the role of sartorial style in forming Black identities, focusing on the emergence, significance and proliferation of the Black dandy”.

At the moment, Katy is touring in support of her 2024 album, 143. The Lifetimes Tour kicked off April 23 in Mexico. She is now gearing up for a US leg starting in Houston.