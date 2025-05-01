'A human piñata': Katy Perry finally responds to unending backlash over Blue Origin space trip

Jeff Bezos' passion project, Blue Origin, launched its 11th human flight from their Launch Site One in West Texas back on April 14. The all-women crew comprised of Jeff's fiancé Lauren Sanchez, singer Katy Perry, CBS's Gayle King, producer Kerianne Flynn, former NASA scientist Aisha Bowe, and Amanda Nguyen, a bioastronautics research scientist and advocate for survivors of sexual violence. Now for better or for worse, Katy somehow just emerged as the foremost face of this 11-minute joy ride to space, that absolutely no one was being able to stand the thought of. Katy Perry finally responds to unending backlash over Blue Origin space trip(Photos: Instagram/katyperry)

The basic premise of all internet arguments may have been the wasteful overconsumption of resources used to make this seemingly pointless trip possible — but that of course soon enough transcended into still-continuing jibes on Katy's credentials and worthiness to be a part of something of this sort. Well after more than two weeks of keeping mum, in the midst of which she also kickstarted her Lifetimes tour, Katy has finally spoken out against the backlash which at this point, does indeed seem unrelenting — but its neither as dramatic nor an inch hateful if that's what you're expecting.

For starters, Katy's fans from the world over banded together to pay for a billboard in New York to showcase their support for her world tour. Commenting under one such fan page post highlighting the effort, Katy penned down a lengthy note expressing her heartfelt appreciation for her fans — the real ones — with whom Katy says she has essentially grown up with. Reassuring them that she was just fine, despite all the hate flying at her, she took this moment to appreciate her own journey with therapy, sharing the words from her therapist that essentially changed her perspective entirely: "no one can make you believe something about yourself that you don't already believe about yourself". She also subtly called out the "online world" or turning her into a "human piñata", though she said she only sends them grace and love. She ended the note speaking about what an honour it was to keep moving on in her "battered and bruised adventure" of a life, as she looks for and to the light.

Now that note may seem PACKED but we guess it does take a lot to forgive so much hate so easily.