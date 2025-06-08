Viral video claims Jeff Bezos shut down Fifth Avenue to move furniture: 'Amazon Prime for billionaires'

A viral video claimed that a portion of the iconic Fifth Avenue in Manhattan was shut down as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos reportedly had furniture delivered to his penthouse on the Upper East Side. In a video posted on TikTok, business owner Raffi Arslanian shared footage of a massive crane hoisting what appeared to be furniture to the top floor of a towering building at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and 26th Street. The item was hoisted toward the 24-story building known as 212 Fifth Avenue, where Bezos reportedly owns five apartments.(X/@mistergeezy)

Arslanian, who owns the luxury candle brand Thompson Ferrier, captured caution tape, barricades, and moving trucks occupying the street below. As he walked by, he zoomed in on the crane’s top, showing a large, wrapped item suspended by a rope.

Several workers were seen managing traffic as the item was hoisted toward the 24-story building known as 212 Fifth Avenue, where Bezos reportedly owns five apartments worth $119 million, according to the New York Post.

Take a look at the video here:

“You want to see how Jeff Bezos delivers his furniture? Let me show you,” Arslanian said in the video. “Look at that crane. He owns the top floors there. Today is the day he is getting furniture delivered. I think we all can relate to this.”

“I don't know what he is doing but there are more cranes here. He has got monster cranes. There are police escorts here. This is once-in-a-lifetime thing I am showing you. Now back to reality, where, when we move, we get a U-Haul and we do it ourselves but we don’t close the street,” he joked.

The clip has since gone viral, racking up millions of views. Social media users were quick to chime in, cracking jokes and speculating on the cost of such an extravagant operation.

“Amazon Prime delivery, billionaire subscription,” quipped one user.

“We would all do the same if we had 100 billion dollars,” said another.

“When you’re Jeff Bezos, even a whole street takes a coffee break just to move your couch,” joked a third.