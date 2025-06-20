Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
Best recliners at up to 75% off: Amazon Prime Shopping Days bring great deals on top brands!

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Jun 20, 2025 08:00 PM IST

Prime shopping days from 19th to 23rd June bring Amazon offers on the best recliners. Expect discounts up to 75% on top brands.

Amazon Brand - Solimo Musca 1 Seater Fabric Recliner (Brown) View Details checkDetails

Sleepyhead RX7 - Rocking & Revolving Single Seater Fabric Recliner (Iceland Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹23,464

duroflex Avalon Fabric Single Seater Recliner in Saddle Brown Color View Details checkDetails

₹18,049

Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner | 1 Seater Sofa | Single Sofa Recliner | 1 Seater Chair Sofa | Brown (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹15,990

Green Soul Comfy | 1 Seater Recliner Sofa with Soft Suede Fabric & Luxuriously Padded Body | Recliner for Relaxing at Home | 3 Years Warranty (Soothing Grey) | Installation Provided View Details checkDetails

₹15,990

The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised Standard Recliner | Patented SmartGRID Technology | Motorised Single Recliner Sofa | Unique Lumbar Design | Premium Upholstery | Beige View Details checkDetails

Home Centre 1 Seater Helios Toledo Fabric Recliner| Fabric Recliner| (Beige) |1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

Green Soul Laze | Single Seater Recliner Sofa with Soft Suede Fabric & Luxuriously Padded Body | Recliner for Relaxing at Home | 3 Years Warranty (Brown) | Installation Provided View Details checkDetails

₹15,990

I always remind clients that a good recliner is more than just a chair. It can become your favourite corner to unwind, nap or binge a full series. With Amazon Prime shopping days running from 19th to 23rd June, this is easily the best time to grab the best recliners at a fraction of their usual cost. Some of the biggest brands have joined this recliners sale with discounts going as high as 75%.

Catch the Amazon Prime shopping days recliners sale and bring home cosy comfort with deals that truly make lounging better than ever.
Plus, the Amazon sale brings in tempting bank offers too; from Federal, Axis, HSBC, HDFC, YES Bank and more. So, if you’ve been thinking about adding that extra layer of comfort to your living room, I’d say these Prime shopping days are your green light.

 

Top 8 picks for the best recliners at The Amazon Sale

1.

Amazon Brand - Solimo Musca 1 Seater Fabric Recliner (Brown)
This Solimo Musca single-seater fabric recliner is a fuss-free pick for anyone craving a cosy spot in the living room. Its high back and sturdy build promise comfort during long movie nights or lazy afternoons. Thanks to the rich brown fabric, it blends smoothly with most décor themes and feels soft yet tough enough for daily use.

Specifications

Colour
Brown
Material
Fabric
Dimensions
94D x 106W x 104H cm
Maximum Weight
160 kg
2.

Sleepyhead RX7 - Rocking & Revolving Single Seater Fabric Recliner (Iceland Grey)
I often recommend the Sleepyhead RX7 for those who love a modern twist on classic comfort. This single seater recliner rocks, revolves and adjusts smoothly. Wrapped in Iceland Grey fabric with pocket springs inside, it feels cushy yet supportive. Its solid wood frame adds stability so you can sink in without a second thought.

Specifications

Colour
Iceland Grey
Material
320 GSM Polyester Fabric
Dimensions
96L x 93D x 98H cm
Maximum Weight
120 kg
3.

duroflex Avalon Fabric Single Seater Recliner in Saddle Brown Color
The Duroflex Avalon recliner is a smart pick for anyone wanting firm yet inviting seating. Wrapped in saddle brown fabric, it suits neutral spaces and feels durable too. The plush arm cushions and supportive backrest make it great for reading or catching up on films. It adjusts through three comfy positions, balancing softness and solid neck and lumbar support.

Specifications

Colour
Saddle Brown
Material
Fabric, Wood
Dimensions
95D x 96W x 98H cm
Maximum Weight
120 kg
4.

Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner | 1 Seater Sofa | Single Sofa Recliner | 1 Seater Chair Sofa | Brown (Grey)
The Nilkamal Sierra recliner brings a touch of softness to any living space with its plush grey velvet finish. Built with solid pine and engineered wood, it feels sturdy yet inviting. I like how the generous foam and webbing keep the seat cosy for longer sits. The manual clipper lets you adjust the recline effortlessly for laid-back evenings.

Specifications

Colour
Grey
Material
Velvet, Engineered Wood
Dimensions
95D x 93W x 103H cm
Maximum Weight
90 kg
5.

Green Soul Comfy | 1 Seater Recliner Sofa with Soft Suede Fabric & Luxuriously Padded Body | Recliner for Relaxing at Home | 3 Years Warranty (Soothing Grey) | Installation Provided
The Green Soul Comfy recliner strikes a nice balance of softness and support, thanks to its clever layered seat design. Wrapped in soothing grey suede, it feels breathable and gentle on skin. With three recline settings, it adapts easily from reading mode to nap mode. It’s a practical addition to any living area needing a cosy relaxation nook.

Specifications

Colour
Soothing Grey
Material
Suede, Engineered Wood
Dimensions
165D x 86W x 90H cm
Maximum Weight
120 kg
6.

The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised Standard Recliner | Patented SmartGRID Technology | Motorised Single Recliner Sofa | Unique Lumbar Design | Premium Upholstery | Beige
I appreciate how The Sleep Company Luxe motorised recliner blends modern tech with plush comfort. Its patented SmartGRID technology keeps the seat supportive yet soft, perfect for long hours of lounging. The motorised controls recline you smoothly with one push, adjusting the backrest and footrest in sync. Wrapped in beige suede, it feels inviting and complements subtle home palettes.

Specifications

Colour
Beige
Material
SmartGRID, Suede, Pine Wood
Dimensions
99.7D x 87.6W x 108H cm
Maximum Weight
120 kg
7.

Home Centre 1 Seater Helios Toledo Fabric Recliner| Fabric Recliner| (Beige) |1 Year Warranty
The Home Centre Helios Toledo recliner brings simple comfort into your lounge without fuss. Its beige fabric pairs well with most living room tones, while the solid backrest gives you steady support. Lightweight yet sturdy, it’s easy to shift around as you please. I’d suggest this for smaller spaces where a cosy reading spot is always welcome.

Specifications

Colour
Beige
Material
Fabric, Wood
Dimensions
82D x 96.5W x 104H cm
Maximum
Weight 120 kg
8.

Green Soul Laze | Single Seater Recliner Sofa with Soft Suede Fabric & Luxuriously Padded Body | Recliner for Relaxing at Home | 3 Years Warranty (Brown) | Installation Provided
For those wanting plush comfort with a snug fit, the Green Soul Laze recliner does the job well. Its soft brown suede feels gentle on skin while the layered seat keeps you comfy yet supported. With three reclining angles, you can settle in for a nap or sit upright for reading. It blends nicely into cosy corners at home.

Specifications

Colour
Brown
Material
Suede, Engineered Wood
Maximum
Weight 120 kg
Dimensions
78.5D x 97W x 106H cm
Best recliners: FAQs

  • Which recliner is best for small living rooms?

    Look for compact options like single seater recliners with a slim frame. During Amazon Prime shopping days, you’ll find great Amazon offers on space-saving recliners that don’t cramp your room.

  • Are motorised recliners worth the extra cost?

    Motorised recliners feel extra convenient as they recline at the push of a button. If you love seamless comfort, keep an eye out for motorised models during the recliners sale at the Amazon sale.

  • How do I maintain my recliner?

    Dust your recliner weekly and avoid direct sunlight to keep the fabric looking fresh. Many of the best recliners come in durable upholstery that stays plush with just light upkeep.

  • When is the best time to buy recliners online?

    Prime shopping days from 19th to 23rd June are perfect. Top brands offer up to 75 percent off and banks like Federal, Axis and HDFC give extra discounts on EMI transactions.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
