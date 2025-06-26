Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding invite brutally mocked online: ‘Money can't buy…’

Jeff Bezos’ wedding with Lauren Sanchez is going viral and not for all the right reasons. After the ‘No Space for Bezos’ protests in Venice, another issue has caught the eye of internet users: their wedding invitation, which has been dubbed “ugly” and “atrocious” online. The invite, obtained by ABC News, asks guests to forgo gifts for the billionaire couple. Its design features a collage of butterflies, feathers, birds, and shooting stars in shades of pink and blue set against a stark white background. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez leave the Aman Venice hotel, ahead of their expected wedding, in Venice, Italy, June 25, 2025.(REUTERS)

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding invitation mercilessly mocked online

Pop Crave shared the invite on X, which read: “We are excited for you to join us! We have one early request: please, no gifts.” The invitations for Bezos and Sanchez's nuptials were sent in May, according to ABC News.

A message by the couple said that they would make charitable contributions on behalf of the guests to UNESCO’s Venice Office and Consortium for Coordination of Research Activities concerning the Venice Lagoon System (CORILA) to preserve the city’s heritage.

Netizens call Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding invitation ‘atrocious’

One user on X called the invite “atrocious” and added that “money can’t buy taste or class.” A second noted that the couple could have opted for a classy invitation. One more joked that the invite looked like it was made by an 11-year-old, while others questioned the decision made by the wedding planner.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding celebrations

The three-day event will reportedly cost 40-48 million Euros ($46-$56 million). Around 90 private jets will bring big personalities from show business, politics and finance to Venice for the ceremony.

According to multiple media reports, the wedding festivities are expected to kick off on Thursday night. An open-air gathering will be held in the cloisters of Madonna dell'Orto, a medieval church in Venice.

FAQs:

1. Where is Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding taking place?

The couple are tying the knot in Venice.

2. Are locals protesting against Jeff Bezos' wedding?

Yes, the wedding has been the central issue of the ‘No Space for Bezos’ protests.

3. How much is Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding supposed to cost?

The three-day event will cost about 40-48 million Euros.