Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez reportedly lock down hotel floors ahead of wedding: Who's allowed in?

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are ramping up security and exclusivity as they prepare to tie the knot in Venice. According to Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop, the couple has taken over two entire floors of the luxurious Aman Venice hotel, where their high-profile wedding is reportedly taking place, as reported by Reality Tea. As Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez prepare for their wedding in Venice, reports suggest that they have secured two floors of the Aman Venice hotel. REUTERS/Yara Nardi(REUTERS)

No one allowed on floors booked by Bezos and Sanches?

It appears that the soon-to-be-wed couple is taking no chances in their security measures. According to Reality Tea, Bob Shutler’s report revealed that Bezos and Sanches have booked two floors of the luxurious hotels for themselves.

An insider revealed to the media outlet that the hotel has “cleared the floors” and no one is permitted to go there. The source also described the arrangements as “part James Bond, part Vogue wedding shoot.” #ShuterScoop reported to the outlet that every entrance to the hotel is heavily guarded and the elevators have been reprogrammed. The source claimed that it is not just about “protecting privacy” for the couple.

They also revealed that Bezos and Sanchez are managing a “high-value target list,” which includes celebrities, billionaires, politicians, and others. The insider added, “This is red-carpet security with CIA flair.”

Hotel reportedly removed other guests for Bezos and Sanchez’s wedding

Previously, reports emerged that the hotel had removed other guests to accommodate A-list guests who are attending Bezos and Sanchez’s wedding. It was also being reported that the couple had not just booked the two floors but the entire hotel.

Thus, in preparation for the event, some previously booked guests were reportedly asked to vacate, making way for the bride and groom’s elite guest list and a celebration marked by tight lockdowns and strict privacy measures.

Moreover, the two secured floors at Aman Venice are reportedly equipped with high-tech surveillance systems, with intelligence agents discreetly monitoring the premises.