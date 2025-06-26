Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez reportedly lock down hotel floors ahead of wedding: Who's allowed in?

ByBhavika Rathore
Jun 26, 2025 06:27 PM IST

As Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez plan their wedding in Venice, they have booked two entire floors of Aman Venice hotel.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are ramping up security and exclusivity as they prepare to tie the knot in Venice. According to Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop, the couple has taken over two entire floors of the luxurious Aman Venice hotel, where their high-profile wedding is reportedly taking place, as reported by Reality Tea. 

As Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez prepare for their wedding in Venice, reports suggest that they have secured two floors of the Aman Venice hotel. REUTERS/Yara Nardi(REUTERS)
As Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez prepare for their wedding in Venice, reports suggest that they have secured two floors of the Aman Venice hotel. REUTERS/Yara Nardi(REUTERS)

Also Read: Jasmine Crockett mocks Melania Trump's modelling career, even questions her EB1 visa

No one allowed on floors booked by Bezos and Sanches?

It appears that the soon-to-be-wed couple is taking no chances in their security measures. According to Reality Tea, Bob Shutler’s report revealed that Bezos and Sanches have booked two floors of the luxurious hotels for themselves. 

An insider revealed to the media outlet that the hotel has “cleared the floors” and no one is permitted to go there. The source also described the arrangements as “part James Bond, part Vogue wedding shoot.” #ShuterScoop reported to the outlet that every entrance to the hotel is heavily guarded and the elevators have been reprogrammed. The source claimed that it is not just about “protecting privacy” for the couple. 

They also revealed that Bezos and Sanchez are managing a “high-value target list,” which includes celebrities, billionaires, politicians, and others. The insider added, “This is red-carpet security with CIA flair.” 

Also Read: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding: Katy Perry to skip Amazon founder's big day, is Orlando Bloom the reason?

Hotel reportedly removed other guests for Bezos and Sanchez’s wedding 

Previously, reports emerged that the hotel had removed other guests to accommodate A-list guests who are attending Bezos and Sanchez’s wedding. It was also being reported that the couple had not just booked the two floors but the entire hotel. 

Thus, in preparation for the event, some previously booked guests were reportedly asked to vacate, making way for the bride and groom’s elite guest list and a celebration marked by tight lockdowns and strict privacy measures.

Moreover, the two secured floors at Aman Venice are reportedly equipped with high-tech surveillance systems, with intelligence agents discreetly monitoring the premises.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Follow Us On