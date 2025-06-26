Jasmine Crockett mocks Melania Trump's modelling career, even questions her EB1 visa

During a recent House hearing on “Restoring Integrity in the Visa Process,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) took a jab at former First Lady Melania Trump. During a House hearing, Rep. Jasmine Crockett questioned the integrity of Melania Trump's visa status, arguing it didn't align with the criteria for the EB1 visa.(AP/AFP)

She began by criticizing Trump-era tactics that targeted visa holders. “Integrity isn't snatching lawful visa holders off the streets and throwing them into unmarked vans,” she said.

“Integrity is not revoking visas based on social media posts that hurt somebody's little feelings because kids decided they wanted to go after Trump or this administration — we have a thing called free speech in this country.”

Then, turning her focus to Melania, she questioned, “And since we're talking about integrity, I'm confused as to why my Republican colleagues aren't addressing the lack of integrity when it comes to the president's family's visas.”

Notably, Melania Trump worked as a model in the U.S. before marrying Donald Trump. Her immigration history came under scrutiny after a 2016 Politico investigation revealed inconsistencies in her visa timeline. The article noted that some photos published in the New York Post raised questions about whether she had been working legally in the U.S. during the early stages of her career.

“And when I say, ‘model,’ I'm not talking about Tyra Banks, Cindy Crawford, or Naomi Campbell-level,” she quipped, suggesting that Melania’s modelling résumé didn’t quite match the extraordinary credentials typically associated with the EB-1 visa she was later granted.

What is an Einstein visa?

The EB-1, often referred to as the “Einstein visa,” is typically reserved for individuals with extraordinary abilities or achievements.

“Now, for those who don’t know, let me tell you how you qualify for an Einstein visa,” Crockett explained. “You're supposed to have some sort of significant achievement — like being awarded a Nobel Peace Prize or a Pulitzer; being an Olympic medalist; or having other sustained extraordinary abilities and success in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics. Last time I checked, the First Lady had none of those accolades under her belt.”

“It doesn't take an Einstein to see that the math ain't mathin’ here,” Crockett concluded.

