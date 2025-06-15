Melania Trump's nap moment during Donald Trump’s $45 million birthday parade goes viral: Watch

President Donald Trump's 79th birthday was marked by a lavish $45 million military parade in Washington, DC, celebrating the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary. The parade unfolded with dwindling crowds and an air of forced celebration. It was not the fireworks or military fanfare that drew the most attention– it was the First Lady. Melania Trump, seated prominently alongside dignitaries and family, appeared to nod off mid-parade, her closed eyes and motionless posture quickly going viral. Melania Trump went viral for appearing to nod off while attendees left early during Trump's birthday parade. (AP/PTI)(AP06_15_2025_000056A)(AP)

Melania Trump caught sleeping during Trump’s birthday parade

As several noticeable moments from Trump’s birthday parade made their way on social media, netizens were quick to notice that Melania appeared to be sleeping at several points during the event. It is also possible that she was just resting her eyes at multiple intervals. At the very she looked bored and her facial expressions were matched by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, as reported by The Daily Beast.

Seated between the two was Trump, who was far from a happy face and looked like he was either disappointed or disconcerted. Regardless, his sour expression made it clear that he was far from feeling any positive emotion during his birthday parade. Nearby on the stage, Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also caught in a moment of visible disinterest—cameras captured him stifling a yawn and leaning back in his chair as the parade marched on.

Was Trump’s birthday parade a success?

The event was overshadowed by a series of missteps that turned the spectacle into a national embarrassment. Sparse crowds, muted enthusiasm, and notable absences, including that of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, highlighted the lack of public support.

According to The New York Times, there were no loudspeakers on the parade route, which made it such a quiet procession that at one point all that could be heard was the squeaking of the tanks as they rolled on the streets. As the last tanks rolled by and the spectacle wound down, attendees began filing out in noticeable numbers, many before Trump even took the stage.

Those who stayed witnessed a brief speech in which the President defended the costly celebration, framing it as a patriotic tribute to the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army’s founding. Despite the fanfare, the early exits and lack of energy in the crowd spoke volumes about the event's reception.