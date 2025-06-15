Tom Brady set to return to New England for ultimate honor; Patriots make big announcement

Tom Brady’s commitment towards the New England Patriots and the sport is set to be etched in stone on August 8 when, TMZ states ,the long-awaited bronze statue of the former NFL player is set to be unveiled at Gillette Stadium. Tom Brady now has his eyes set on securing a Gold Medal for Team USA at the 2028 LA Olympics(Getty Images via AFP)

The project was announced by Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft last year on the day of the 47-year-old’s retirement and is meant to cherish his legacy of playing 20 seasons and winning six Super Bowls with the team.

What we know about Tom Brady’s statue unveiling

The unveiling is scheduled for the same day as that of a Pats and Washington Commanders preseason game.

The announcement came during the Hall of Fame ceremony last year. On the sidelines, reports of Brady considering a possible return to the field have also been circulating. After leaving the Patriots, he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019 and broke his brief retirement spell in the 2022 season.

Also Read: Who is Dave Portnoy? Barstool Sports founder reveals why he voted for Trump

What are Tom Brady’s plans

An insider, according to The Daily Mail, claims that Brady now has his eyes set on securing a Gold Medal for Team USA at the 2028 LA Olympics. “He wants a Gold medal. And what better way to remain the GOAT and return to the sport he loves, than by helping his country win gold. He knows he would be able to help and excel in that environment and since his life is very much scheduled and has a tight regimen, so many things could fall into place for him around that time. With the Olympics being in LA, he wouldn't have to travel far. And it would culminate in one of the best birthdays ever,” an insider revealed to The Daily Mail. This win would be a way for the football player (then 50 years old) to prove he’s the best in the game and demonstrate his commitment to the sport.

NFL owners passed a vote on Tuesday (June 10) which allowed their players to compete in the Olympics three years later.